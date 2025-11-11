OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Renovation for Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents met Tuesday at the OU Health Campus in Oklahoma City to approve major renovations to the west side of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Stadium Master Plan, first implemented by the regents in 2014, has become Joe Castiglione's pet project as he procedes through his final year as athletic director. These renovations have an updated maximum cost of $30 million — the overall total project cost is up to $450 million.
The project is scheduled to begin at the conclusion of the 2027 season.
The regents approved the following:
- The design development phase and authorize preparation of construction documents,
- Authorized the president to contract and make payments for professional architectural and construction management services not in excess of $30 million, taking the total project cost to an expected $450 million,
- Authorized negotiations with At-Risk Construction Management Services (with Manhattan Construction Company),
- Authorized the administration to negotiate a guaranteed maximum price for construction, which will be presented to the board for formal approval.
The renovation is described as "a vigorous project design effort” to rebuild and redevelop the west side of Memorial Stadium, as well as “gameday facilities and operational elements as well as amenities and infrastructure” to enhance fan experience.
"This is an incredibly important moment and an essential plan for us moving forward," OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. said.
This is a project Castiglione has said will be the largest effort to overhaul of Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma fans will eventually have access to 47 suites, with 64 loge boxes providing seating to approximately 280 people. There will also be 4,000 new club seats, six club/lounge spaces for fans in the suites, loge and club seating. A new stadium capacity figure hasn’t been calculated yet.
Since 2000, Memorial Stadium has undergone multiple renovations. The east side of the stadium was expanded in the form of an additional upper deck to mirror the west side, which included the addition brought stadium capacity from 72,765 (following renovations in 1998) to 82,112.
From 2014-16, Memorial Stadium and the Switzer Center were bowled in the south endzone. That project raised stadium seating capacity to 83,489. That reconfiguration and expansion cost $160 million, according to Henderson Engineers.
The Switzer Center got a facelift in 2009, and a $4.5 million video board was added in 2008.
In 2019, renovations to widen seats and provide other fan amenities reduced capacity to its current configuration of 80,126.
Included in the renovation is an update to Memorial Stadium's press box as well as “a new sideline-oriented sports lighting system and sound system enhancements.”
The regents also approved plans to renovate L. Dale Mitchell ballpark.
Harroz recommended the board rename L. Dale Mitchell Park to Kimrey Family Stadium in honor of the Kimreys’ ongoing financial contributions. The reccomendation was approved.
Brian Kimrey and family, of Bartlesville, OK, have given major contributions to OU baseball since 2018, when they donated $250,000. Over the years, their support has exceeded $25 million to OU athletics, primarily football and baseball. Regent Anita Holloway described the Kimrey's gifts as "transformational" during the meeting.
"We've all known is as L. Dale Mitchell forever," Harroz said. "(Castiglione) had a conversation with the (Mitchell) family and the proposal to name the new facility after the Kimrey's was met."
The latest donation of $15.1 million will “support the construction of a new clubhouse, premium seating enhancements and a modern performance center” for the athletes and will required approximately 55,000 square feet.
"This is a product of an important gift," Harroz said. "Essential for us moving into the SEC with the importance of baseball and our sports overall."
L. Dale Mitchell's name will still be a part of the new facility. The name, which has been the namesake of Oklahoma's ballpark since 1979, will now be honored as the L. Dale Mitchell Plaza within the stadium.
The OU naming committee approved the naming and recommended the new name to the board on Aug. 18, and the Kimrey Family Stadium name “will remain in effect for the lifetime of the facility,” per the documents.