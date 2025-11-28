Oklahoma Bracing to Take on LSU Without Key Offensive Lineman
The health situation along Oklahoma’s offensive line is headed in the wrong direction ahead of the Sooners’ regular season finale.
OU center Jake Maikkula was downgraded from questionable for Saturday’s contest, as was guard Heath Ozaeta on Thursday's SEC Availability Report.
Without Maikkula, the Sooners could move right guard Febechi Nwaiwu over to center.
That could also slide Ryan Fodje from right tackle to right guard, with Derek Simmons holding it down at right tackle for the Sooenrs.
Oklahoma hasn't had to go beyond Maikkula or Troy Everett at center so far this year.
Everett sustained a season-ending injury in September, and while Maikkula has played through injuries at times this year, he's yet to miss a game in 2025.
There was a bit of good news with defensive tackle Jayden Jackson.
He was upgraded from questionable to probable on the Thursday report. Jackson hasn't been 100 percent over the past two weeks, but he's a key piece at the heart of the Sooners' defensive line.
Running back Jovantae Barnes remained listed as questionable for the contest.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas and defensive back Gentry Williams were both ruled out for the contest.
Thomas injured himself during his scoop-and-score against Tennessee, and Williams hasn't appeared since exiting the contest against South Carolina on the game's opening defensive drive.
Offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor both remained listed as doubtful, though neither lineman has played in an SEC contest this year.
Defensive back Reggie Powers III was also listed, though he is not injured.
Powers will miss the first half on Saturday after he was ejected in the second half of last week’s win over Missouri for targeting.
LSU will be without receivers Aaron Anderson and Nic Anderson, as well as center Braelin Moore.
Aaron Anderson is third on the team with 398 receiving yards on 33 catches. Nic Anderson has added 12 receptions for 106 yards and two scores this year.
Linebacker Whit Weeks was upgraded to probable alongside defensive back Ja’Keem Jackson and running back Caden Durham.
Durham leads LSU with 463 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries.
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Tigers is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.