Oklahoma CB Coach Jay Valai Drawing NFL Interest, per Report
In this story:
Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is drawing interest from the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills are targeting the OU assistant to coach defensive backs, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Zenitz also reported that Valai has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams this hiring cycle, as well as Notre Dame.
Valai joined OU’s staff when Brent Venables arrived, and he’s now officially Oklahoma’s assistant head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator, pass defense coordiantor and cornerbacks and nickelbacks coach.
With Valai on staff, the Sooners’ defense has progressed from one of the worst units in school history when Venables’ staff inherited it to one of the best units in college football.
Oklahoma finished last season ranked sixth in total defense, seventh in scoring defense, third in rushing defense and 32nd in passing defense.
Valai just had a raise approved by Oklahoma’s Board of Regents on Friday.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Roger Denny's Contract Officially Approved by Oklahoma Board of Regents
- How Oklahoma AD Roger Denny Developed a Love for Sports, and Why His Mom Saw This Path Long Ago
- Even in His New Role, the Legend of 'Coach Smitty' Will Endure at Oklahoma
Prior to joining OU’s staff, Valai had worked all across the country.
He started as a defensive quality control coach at Georgia, where he stayed for 2016 and 2017.
Valai then served for a year as a defensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 before joining the Rutgers staff as cornerbacks coach in 2019.
In 2020, he accepted the same role at Texas, and he then moved from Austin to Tuscaloosa to join Alabama’s staff as cornerbacks coach in 2021.
Under Valai, OU corners Gentry Williams, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory have all enjoyed great success.
Williams’ Oklahoma career was only derailed by injuries, and Bowen is about to enter his third year as a starter alongside second-year starter Guillory.
New Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard played at Wisconsin like Valai, though Leonhard’s stint with the Badgers predated Valai’s time at Wisconsin.
Valai’s departure would be the first major blow for Venables’ defensive staff, a group that has stayed together mostly through his first four seasons in Norman.
Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof lasted two years in Norman before he was replaced by Zac Alley.
Alley spent just one year in Norman before he took the defensive coordinator job at West Virginia, and he was replaced as inside linebackers coach by Nate Dreiling.
Otherwise, Venables’ defensive staff — Todd Bates as defensive tackles coach, Miguel Chavis as defensive ends coach, Valai as cornerbacks coach and Brandon Hall as safeties coach — has stuck together, allowing continuity to become a major strength on the defensive side of the ball.
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman