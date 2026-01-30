Roger Denny's Contract Officially Approved by Oklahoma Board of Regents

NORMAN — Athletics took up just a sliver of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents agenda Friday.

But the department was front and center, as incoming athletic director Roger Denny’s contract was approved by the board, and his predecessor, Joe Castiglione, was honored with a pair of standing ovations.

The board approved a four-year, $5 million deal for Denny. The contract runs through June 30, 2030.

Read More on new Oklahoma AD Roger Denny

It will also include performance bonuses based on academic achievement of student-athletes, athletic success and revenue and other financial goals as well as annual merit-based increases after the first year.

The bonus structure and any set raises were not announced at the meeting.

Denny was in attendance for the meeting, but did not address the media afterward.

As the meeting started, Board of Regents Chair Anita Holloway acknowledged Denny, noting his presence at Thursday night’s women’s basketball game.

Immediately after, she also acknowledged Castiglione in the crowd, drawing an extended standing ovation.

As the meeting wound down, Castiglione stood to address the board, including a quick message to Denny.

“I would also like to congratulate Roger Denny and wish him the best,” Castiglione said. “The people that you get to work with here are absolutely the best there is anywhere in this world. … I’ll be there to help you in any way I can along the way.”

Later, Castiglione said his interactions so far with Denny have been mostly brief.

“I’ve met with him once. I’m going to meet again, maybe today, before he leaves,” Castiglione said. “I’ve heard good things about him. (He’s) very sharp and I look forward to working with him. … I wanted to make sure this program was in great shape.”

Denny officially takes over Feb. 15, as Castiglione transitions to his Emeritus Athletics Director role.

Castiglione said he will primarily assist with projects that are already planned, including helping with the ongoing fundraising for those projects, as well as being part of the Price College sports management program that he helped start.

“I will be involved only to the degree I’m asked,” Castiglione said. “I’m not going to do anything to take away from his ability to be an athletic director moving the program whatsoever. … I’ve always offered myself as a resource.”

After Castiglione’s address to the board and crowd at the Fred Jones Museum of Art on the OU campus, he was given another standing ovation.

Then after doing some interviews, he walked out of the meeting, as he had so many times through the past 28 years, with Larry Naifeh, his longtime right-hand man who is also stepping down.