How Did Oklahoma Players Perform at the 2026 Senior Bowl?

With under three months until the 2026 NFL Draft, Oklahoma’s outgoing seniors are looking for any way to bolster their draft stock.

Three players from OU’s 2026 squad — defensive tackle Gracen Halton, linebacker Owen Heinecke and running back Jaydn Ott — competed at the 2026 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, on Saturday. The game is reserved for the nation’s best players who have exhausted their college eligibility.

The American team beat the National team 17-9. Heinecke and Ott played for the American squad, while Halton competed for the National team.

Heinecke finished Saturday’s game with four tackles, all of which were assists.

The linebacker had a breakout campaign for Oklahoma in 2025, ending the year with 74 tackles, 34 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Heinecke began his career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State, and he appeared in three games for the Buckeyes in 2021 before transferring and walking onto OU’s football team. He redshirted in 2022 before playing a reserve role on defense and special teams the next two seasons.

In December, Heinecke petitioned to the NCAA, hoping to obtain one more year of eligibility. OU general manager Jim Nagy revealed on Thursday that the petition was denied and that he would be appealing the decision.

Heinecke is ranked as the No. 204 prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Ott, who transferred to Oklahoma from Cal for the 2025 season, played well at the Senior Bowl.

The running back rushed eight times for 42 yards, and he also registered a nine-yard reception. Ott scored a touchdown in the game’s first quarter to give the American team a 14-0 lead.

Ott rushed for only 68 yards on 21 carries in 2025. Before arriving in Norman, Ott played three seasons at Cal and compiled over 2,500 rushing yards in Berkeley.

Even after his uneventful senior season, Ott is ranked the No. 170 prospect on PFF’s Big Board.

Halton did not record any tackles for the National team, though he did recover a fumble. The defensive tackle, though, fumbled shortly after the initial fumble that he recovered.

Halton spent all four years of his college career at Oklahoma. Over his last two seasons, Halton registered 63 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Halton has the highest PFF Big Board ranking of the three players from OU’s 2025 roster who competed on Saturday, as he holds the No. 115 spot currently.

Also competing in the game was running back Seth McGowan, who spent the 2021 season at OU before being dismissed from the program. McGowan, who finished his college career at Kentucky, rushed four times for 35 yards and also caught a pass for seven yards.

Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas and linebacker Kendal Daniels both initially accepted invitations to play in the game, but those two were not listed on the Senior Bowl’s final rosters. Per PFF, Thomas is the No. 37 player in the 2026 NFL Draft class, while Daniels is No. 338.

The NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25.