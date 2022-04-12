Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Hoping For a Bounce-Back Year in 2022

After labeling last year as a disappointment, Jaden Davis is loving life under Jay Valai and OU's new coaching staff this spring.

NORMAN — Last year didn’t go according to plan for Jaden Davis.

The 5-foot-10 corner was responsible for a pair of pass breakups last year, but he failed to make the impact behind Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham he had set out for himself in 2021.

“I feel like it just wasn't good enough as a whole,” Davis told the media on Monday. “Where I want to go, where my aspirations are, and just talking to my dad – My dad is a big inspiration for me. He's always going to tell me the truth and nothing but the truth.

“He'll just say 'That wasn't good enough. This year wasn't good enough. This play wasn't good enough.' I can feel like I have a great game. 'It wasn't good enough on this play and this play. You didn't do good enough.' It's just constant improvement.”

A big reason as to why Davis felt he didn’t live up to his expectations was a lack of confidence. Once he lost that edge, Davis said everything took a dip for him on the field.

“’I'm really a confident person, but certain things happened and I felt like I lost my confidence in myself,” Davis said. “I felt like I just made everything way worse than what it was.

“I feel like if I do me, play confident and do what I need to do, I feel like we'll see a different me."

But as the coaching staff changed, Davis struck up a bond with his new position coach.

Jay Valai, a former corner himself who wasn’t physically imposing, stepped in and immediately proved how he could make a difference with OU’s cornerbacks.

“He's very detailed, and he talks about being intentional in everything you do,” Davis said. “… I feel like I'm taking major steps in my game. As a team, I feel like we're just taking major steps every day. I feel like it's just constant improvement."

“… It's details, details, details. When you're focused on the details, you're going to make strides. Not just incremental strides. You can get one percent better every day, but with him it's not just about getting one percent better. Some days you can get five percent or you might get 10 percent.”

Part of what makes Valai so good is his ability to meet each individual player where they are, Davis said.

Valai understands each person brings their own strengths and a different skillset to the table, and he encourages that.

For instance, Valai said his work with Davis has been focused on maximizing his quick burst because life as a 5-10 corner is just different than it would be for a bigger-bodied player.

Jaden Davis is relishing the fresh start 2022 represents as the new defensive staff took over this spring CHRIS LANDSBERGER / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

“(Davis) ain't 6-2, don't play like you're 6-2,” Valai said last week. “Working at the line of scrimmage because the deeper the ball goes, (the) smaller you get, and I know that too. So understanding, creating turbulence at the line of scrimmage, pre-snap, moving around, taxiing and just giving yourself a better opportunity at the play by playing chess instead of checkers.

“So (Davis’) been really working on that as well too and fitting what he needs to get done on the field.”

As a result, Valai has been coaching Davis through the smaller details that can help him be a difference maker this year.

“I know what I'm good at,” Davis said. “I know I have great feet. I know I'm quick. I know I'm fast. … You just know what you're going to do. If you get a back-shoulder fade in the end zone, I know that I might have to jump later than a guy like Josh Eaton or a guy like Kanai Walker.

“ … It's just knowing those things and playing to your strengths. I know I'm a quicker guy. I don't have really long arms, so I need to give myself space to react and then allow the receiver to come to me versus a Kanai or a Woodi.”

The Sooners are ditching a cookie cutter, one-size fits all approach under Brent Venables’ new defensive staff, which has been a breath of fresh air for someone like Davis who may have found himself buried on the depth chart had the status quo maintained.

“It's just little things like that where you learn quickly,” Davis said. “With Venables, (Ted) Roof and Valai, you learn that you play to your strengths. You don't play in a shell of 'This is how you do everything.' You play to your strengths and you do what you have to do to make a play."

With a new wave of confidence, Davis is ready to get back on the field and contribute once the season rolls around next fall as he entered his fourth season as a contributor for the Sooners.

“I love it, playing to your strengths and basically whatever you feel comfortable with,” Davis said. “… It's just really exciting when you can see yourself visibly growing every single day.”

