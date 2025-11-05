Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Gives Injury Update on DE R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas had one of the Sooners’ most remarkable plays in the first quarter of their win against Tennessee.
Thomas returned a fumble 71 yards for the Sooners’ only touchdown of the first half. That gave OU a much-needed lift in an otherwise slow first half and paved the way for its 33-27 win over the Volunteers.
The cost of Thomas’ heroic play? He didn’t return for the game’s final three quarters.
Thomas played only 17 defensive snaps before an unspecified lower-body injury — stemming from the scoop-and-score touchdown — forced him to miss the remainder of the game. OU coach Brent Venables referred to it on Sunday as "a little bit of a quad pull."
With 10 days left until OU's next game, Venables is unsure whether or not Thomas will be forced to miss any additional time.
“We'll just continue to evaluate him,” Venables said. “It's still just a couple of days into it. I'll let y'all know when I know a little more."
Oklahoma has the week off before battling No. 4 Alabama on the road on Nov. 15, which could give Thomas ample time to face the Crimson Tide.
Thomas, a senior, has been a star for Oklahoma’s defense this year.
Through nine games in 2025, the edge rusher has registered 23 tackles, 16 solo tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and the fumble recovery touchdown against Tennessee.
Thomas’ Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 84 is the highest for the Sooners.
The senior’s stellar 2025 season comes after he broke out in 2024.
Thomas logged 12.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown as a junior last year to earn Second Team All-SEC honors.
Immediately after the win over Tennessee, Venables expressed confidence that both Thomas and linebacker Kobie McKinzie — who missed last week’s game against the Volunteers — will be able to return to action fairly soon.
“I think it’ll be short-term,” Venables said. “Don’t see them missing much time, if any at all.”
Next week’s game against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa is OU’s final road game of 2025. After that, the Sooners will host No. 22 Missouri and LSU to conclude the regular season.
The Sooners’ game at Alabama will begin at 2:30 p.m.