Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Heaps Praise on Defensive Staff, Cheetah Position
NORMAN — Heading into 13th-ranked Oklahoma's matchup with No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday, Sooners coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday.
There was already plenty to talk about with the matchup of two top-15 teams, but Rebels coach Lane Kiffin kicked up another line of talk Monday when he said it looked like the Sooners had Auburn's offensive play calls in OU's Sept. 20 win over the Tigers.
Kiffin didn't exactly accuse the Sooners of sign-stealing, but it did come off more as a compliment of Venables' defensive scheme than a complaint.
While Venables reacted to the comments on his radio show Monday night, calling it a compliment, he was not asked about Kiffin's comments Tuesday.
But he still had plenty to say about the state of his team, the Rebels and more.
Ole Miss is coming off a 43-35 loss at Georgia, the Rebels' first defeat of the season.
Here are several takeaways from Venables' press conference ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium:
Venables: Parity Good for College Football
Venables was asked about the continuing parity in college football, with teams like Vanderbilt, Indiana and others rising to become contenders.
Specifically, he was asked about how that development affected the Sooners, who have traditionally been a powerhouse in the sport.
"I don't know what it is to Oklahoma football. Every program kind of stands on its own two feet," Venables said. "I think it's good. ... I think that's exciting for the game."
Venables has High Praise for OU Defensive Staff
Venables has been on a lot of excellent defensive staffs, both at Oklahoma and at Clemson.
He's won multiple national championships as a defensive coordinator and his defenses have been at the core of building those title teams.
But Venables showed some big praise for his current group Tuesday.
"This is the best defensive staff that I've been on since I've been coaching," said Venables, who resumed calling the Sooners' defense this season. "This is a group that is full of a bunch of great teachers, motivators."
Venables said part of that is related to his development as a coach.
"I try to (develop) an environment that nurtures opinions and also input," Venables said. "Probably a younger version of me (would be like), 'I'm supposed to have all the answers.' "
Venables: Cheetah Position Key to Sooners' Defensive Success
The "cheetah" position has been of the keys to Venables' defense in recent years, allowing plenty of versatility as it plays roles both on the back end in pass coverage and in more of a linebacker/edge role.
This season, Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels, Reggie Powers III and Kendel Dolby have combined to fill the role.
"It's the best group we've had," Venables said. "I've had some that were equal with one guy, but the depth of it (this year), never.
"They're a bunch of dogs. They're tough. ... That's really been a big part of us. I think we've played better on the perimeter this year."
Wes Goodwin coaches the group.
"He's one of the most consistent people that I've ever met," Venables said of Goodwin. "... He knows the answers to the tests.
"He's super efficient on and off the field, gets along with everyone. We have a ton of fun in our room doing really hard stuff. ... He's more of a quiet guy on the field until you screw up, and then it's holy hell."
Venables said Dolby, who was a late addition to last week's SEC availability report and missed the game against South Carolina, was "working through some things" but was practicing with the team.
Venables Reacts to Rebels as Annual Rival
The SEC recently announced permanent — well, as permanent as these things can be in today's college football world — rivalries in the league as the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule. The league eventually switched the nomenclature from "permanent" to "annual," as future rotations and adjustments are likely to happen.
Texas and Missouri were expected for the Sooners, but Ole Miss' inclusion as OU's third annual matchup was more of a surprise.
"It's great," Venables said. "Whatever name came out of your mouth, you'd have to say it's great. ... I don't know, I played (Texas) A&M for a long time. That was great too. I really don't have any opinion other than that. I could care less. ... I don't control that. My job is just to kind of get our team ready for whoever's next."
Javonnie Gibson's Attention to Detail is 'Abnormal'
Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson spent much of the flight to South Carolina sitting with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, going over the Sooners' offense.
Venables said he didn't realize Gibson had done that until he was asked about it, after Arbuckle relayed the story earlier Tuesday during his press conference.
"I would call that abnormal," Venables said. "He loves ball. ... He's very hungry. He shows up every day to the facility with a hunger and looking for an edge to contribute."
Gibson has seven catches for 46 yards in three games since returning from an offseason broken leg.
Tate Sandell Continues to Thrive
Kicker Tate Sandell was one of the under-the-radar additions to OU's roster in the offseason.
But Sandell certainly isn't in anonymity now.
After missing his first field-goal try of the season, Sandell has made 12 consecutive field goals.
Venables said Sandell's ability affects the way the coaching staff manages situations.
"It's great," Venables said. "I'm glad we have that problem to have to make those decisions because he can do it."
Venables said he was "hopeful" in Sandell's abilities before he arrived on campus after transferring from UTSA.
"What I didn't know until I met him on his visit was how confident and how tough he was," Venables said. "The football really explodes off his leg."