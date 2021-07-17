Oklahoma Commit Luther Burden Named SIAA's No. 2 Wide Receiver

The St. Louis native jumps off the page, and has earned his rating as one of the top recruits in the country.

Lincoln Riley continues to attract some of the most talented offensive weapons in the country.

After true freshman Marvin Mims stepped in last year to lead Oklahoma in receiving, Riley signed talented wide outs Mario Williams and Cody Jackson.

Williams, a native of Plant City, FL, was rated the No. 24-overall player in last year’s SI99, a ranking of the top 99 players in the country by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Fast forward to the 2022 recruiting cycle, and Riley has another elite wide receiver verbally committed.

Luther Burden, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound star from St. Louis, MO, has been ranked as the second best receiver in 2022 by SIAA.

“The OU pledge is masterful at the high point and on contested catches, with great physicality at the point, but he offers a counter to his game as an after-the-catch player with great vision and moves in space,” SIAA recruiting director John Garcia Jr. said of Burden. “The bigger-bodied prospect has better top-end speed than his size would indicate, a feature that pairs nicely with his ability to take an efficient and controlled path towards where the ball will eventually be.

“He is a complete and classic WR1 prospect with the size and overall athleticism to challenge the edge and depth of a secondary.”

Things could have been even sweeter for the Sooners, as former verbal commit Talyn Shettron was ranked right behind Burden at No. 3. The Edmond Santa Fe star flipped from OU to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the end of June so that he could fulfill his dream of playing college football with his brother.

The other decommitment in the 2022 class, Jordan Hudson, was not ranked in SIAA’s top 25.

Oklahoma also has the verbal pledge of tight end Jason Llewellyn, as well as dynamic all purpose back Raleek Brown, both of which should add to Riley’s explosive passing game.

Pair the talent catching the ball with the high level of quarterback play the Sooners have enjoyed since Riley arrived on campus, and OU’s offensive dominance doesn’t appear to be relenting anytime soon.