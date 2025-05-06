Why Oklahoma Quickly Offered 2028 QB Prospect Graham Simpson
Graham Simpson’s illustrious freshman season of high school football was enough for Oklahoma to send him an offer.
Simpson, a Class of 2028 quarterback from Tennessee, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Sooners offered him last week.
The young quarterback comes from a football bloodline.
Graham’s father, Jason Simpson, has been the coach at University of Tennessee-Martin since 2006. UT Martin competes at the NCAA Division I FCS level in the Ohio Valley Conference, and the Skyhawks have compiled a 124-92 record during Simpson’s tenure.
His brother, Ty Simpson, is a quarterback at Alabama and was a 5-star QB prospect in the class of 2022. Though he hasn’t started yet for the Crimson Tide, Ty has played in 10 games for Alabama, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for 310 yards primarily in mop-up duty.
None of the major recruiting sites have created player rankings for the 2028 class yet, but Simpson will likely be a highly rated prospect.
In his first year playing at Westview High School in Martin, TN, Simpson was outstanding.
The freshman signal caller completed 239-of-315 passes for 4,135 yards, 57 touchdowns and only one interception. Simpson broke the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) record for passing yards in a single game with 620 and led Westview to the TSSAA Class 3A state title game.
Simpson was named the 2024 National Freshman of the Year after his historic season. Other notable players who have previously won that award during high school include safety Jabrill Peppers (Michigan), defensive lineman Nick Bosa (Ohio State), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and quarterback Arch Manning (Texas).
The Sooners aren’t the only ones that have taken notice of Simpson’s early excellence, though.
Even with only a year of high school football under his belt, 11 Power Four programs have already offered him, including Ole Miss, UCLA, North Carolina and Arkansas. Simpson likely won’t commit to a program anytime soon, as he’ll continue to garner more high-profile offers in coming weeks and months.
Oklahoma has recently looked everywhere for quarterbacks.
The Sooners landed Washington State transfer John Mateer from the portal. Backing him up in 2025 will be sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. — who started three games in 2024 — and freshman Jett Niu.
Oklahoma has a 2026 quarterback committed in Jaden O’Neal, who verbally pledged to OU in June. O’Neal is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports.
The Sooners also offered Class of 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley in January. Bentley, who plays for Celina High School in Texas, is the No. 7 quarterback in the '26 class, according to 247Sports.
Quality quarterback play — both in 2024 and upcoming years — is much needed for the Sooners, who struggled mightily in the passing game in 2024. OU finished 119th nationally in passing yards per game last season, averaging 175.8 per game.