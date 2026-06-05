Oklahoma Hosts Elite DL Prospect at Brent Venables Football Camp

NORMAN — Camp season is now three-fourths of the way complete in Norman.

Oklahoma hosted the third of its four Brent Venables Elite Football Camps on Friday. The latest clinic was the biggest of the 2026 summer, as several blue-chip prospects on both sides of the ball competed.

Here are some notes from camp:

5-star DL shows physicality, high ceiling

Oklahoma defensive tackle prospect Kellan Hall goes through a drill with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates watching at camp. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Kellan Hall is one of the sought-after defensive linemen from the Class of 2028, and he showed why on Friday.

Hall, a 6-4, 265-pound defensive tackle from Louisville, KY, is a 5-star recruit and the No. 8 overall prospect from the class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

During one-on-one drills, Hall flashed impressive quickness despite his towering, bulky frame. He got through the offensive line easily on almost every rep, despite going up against taller linemen on multiple occasions.

In addition to the Sooners, Hall’s offer sheet includes Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia, Indiana and Nebraska.

Two QBs impress in afternoon

Oklahoma quarterback prospect Ryder Flugence throws during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

During the afternoon portion of Friday’s camp, two quarterbacks stood out.

One of them, Class of 2028 signal caller Gavin Strang, came into the day with an offer from OU.

Listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds, Strang is a pocket passer. He flashed his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy throughout the clinic, hitting wide receivers in stride multiple times during one-on-ones.

Strang is a native of Brentwood, TN, and he has received offers from OU, Kentucky and Memphis thus far. He is an unranked prospect, according to Rivals.

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Another impressive arm on display was Class of 2029 quarterback Ryder Flugence.

Hailing from Boerne, TX, Flugence stands 6-5 and weighs 205 pounds. Like Strang, Flugence throws an impressively accurate deep ball, and he was also pinpoint accurate on shorter and more intermediate throws. And despite his tall stature and long strides, Flugence’s movement is rather fluid and natural.

Flugence was the backup quarterback at Boerne Champion High School in 2025, and he still threw for 570 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions on 61.4-percent passing.

Despite having three years of high school left, Flugence has earned offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Vanderbilt and Baylor.

Prospects earn offers after camp

Oklahoma offensive line prospect Jax Wilkerson blocks during the one-on-one portion of the Brent Venables Football Camp. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Several campers took to social media after their workouts and announced that they received offers from OU.

One of them is Jax Wilkerson, an offensive tackle who plays at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.

Wilkerson, from the Class of 2029, is listed at 6-7 and 295 pounds. He is the son of former Oklahoma and NFL defensive end Jimmy Wilkerson, who passed away in 2024.

Jax Wilkerson honored his late father in his announcement post.

“I know you’re smiling down at this one,” the offensive lineman said.

Wilkerson has collected several Power Four offers thus far, including from Arizona State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Another offensive lineman who left Everest Training Center with an offer was Gavin Wilson, who hails from Bixby, OK.

Thank you to the University of Oklahoma for an amazing camp with great competition! That being said, I am thankful and grateful to announce that I have received an offer from @OU_Football #AGTG #TMRollsDeep @JRConrad64 @RecruitBixbyFB pic.twitter.com/qYnI9LCN0R — Gavin Wilson (@GavinWilson2477) June 5, 2026

Wilson is a 6-2, 266-pound interior offensive lineman from the Class of 2028. He is the No. 562 overall prospect and the No. 35 interior lineman from the class, according to Rivals.

Other major schools that have offered him include Oklahoma State, Oregon, Baylor, Kansas State and Purdue.

Class of 2028 offensive tackle Liam Pagan also got an offer.

Standing 6-4 and weighing 300 pounds, Pagan is from Villa Park, IL. Both 247Sports and Rivals grade him as an unranked prospect.

Miami, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Boston College are among the other schools that have sent him an offer.

From the afternoon portion, defensive back Nate Dollard announced an offer.

Dollard is a consensus 4-star recruit from Charlotte, NC. He is ranked as the No. 128 overall player and the No. 15 cornerback from the 2028 class by 247Sports.

As a sophomore at Charlotte Country Day School, Dollard logged eight pass breakups and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Dozens of programs have already offered Dollard, including Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and Oregon.