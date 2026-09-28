Oklahoma Continuing to Build on Its Stellar 2028 Recruiting Class

The first month of Oklahoma’s 2026 season has been dismal. But that hasn’t stopped the Sooners from continuing to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Over the last week, OU has earned commitments from two Class of 2028 players: linebacker Jay Schell and wide receiver Colton Fitzgibbon.

Schell is a consensus 4-star prospect from Rabun Gap, Ga., standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 214 pounds. He narrowed his list of schools down to Oklahoma and Clemson in August before committing to OU on Tuesday.

The linebacker prospect logged 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his sophomore season at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School.

Fitzgibbon is graded as a 3-star prospect by all major recruiting networks. He is listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds.

The Danville, Calif., native chose OU over offers from Cal, Oregon, Oregon State and New Mexico. Fitzgibbon is also a highly touted baseball recruit, and he plans to play both sports for the Sooners.

Schell and Fitzgibbon’s commitments followed tight end Connor Arant’s pledge on Sept. 15 and quarterback Trey Tagliaferri’s commitment during the summer. With four commits, OU’s 2028 class is ranked No. 3 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.

2028 RB schedules gameday visit

In addition to the four 2028 players already committed to OU, the Sooners are trying to add even more to their class.

Las Vegas-based running back Corey Hinton Jr. will be in Norman on Nov. 21 when the Sooners host Texas A&M, per a report from 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.

Rising 2028 running back Corey Hinton Jr. from Bishop Gorman went off for 200-plus yards last week in a victory against Mater Dei, and has a busy stretch on the recruiting trail the next two months: https://t.co/0m5NTwWMXI pic.twitter.com/4VK4XdmGBa — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) September 22, 2026

Hinton is a 3-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 40 running back from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports.

Hinton now plays at Bishop Gorman High School, but he previously played at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. As a sophomore at the California powerhouse program, Hinton rushed for 410 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back will also take gameday visits to Arizona State, Washington and Wisconsin during 2026, according to Angulo’s report.

OU offers unheralded safety recruit

The Sooners also extended an offer to 2028 safety Myson Perry of Decatur, Ga.

Perry, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, is unranked by all major recruiting sites. So far in 2026, Perry has recorded 48 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, three pass breakups, three tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble while playing for Southwest DeKalb High School.

In addition to Oklahoma, Perry has earned offers from Vanderbilt, Boston College, Appalachian State, Liberty and Georgia Southern.