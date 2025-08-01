Oklahoma DB Kendel Dolby Can 'Absolutely' Help Provide Depth at Cornerback
NORMAN — With Eli Bowen on the shelf to start fall camp, Oklahoma could turn to a familiar face to add depth at cornerback.
Kendel Dolby, who is back after suffering an awful leg injury last year against Tennessee, could be called upon to add some experience to Jay Valai’s rotation on the outside.
“Will Dolby play out there some at corner too? Yeah. Absolutely,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Wednesday. “He played there his first year here and also in junior college as well. He’s got great versatility. We’ll move several guys around.”
Dolby transferred to Norman ahead of the 2023 season after starting his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
He was eventually used at Venables’ cheetah position, assuming the role of slot corner, where he thrived by leaning on both his cover skills and his aggression by flying upfield to make tackles.
He totaled 49 tackles in 2023, including five tackles for loss and two sacks, and he also added a pair of interceptions and four pass breakups.
Last year, Dolby was excited to take another step at Cheetah, but he played just three games after a head injury and a season-ending leg injury against Tennessee.
The arrival of Kendal Daniels from Oklahoma State and the emergence of Reggie Powers at cheetah will offer Dolby the chance to slide over to corner if necessary.
Dolby played opposite junior Jacobe Johnson at portions of OU’s second fall practice on Friday despite sporting a large cast on his left hand.
The Sooners return experience, but Oklahoma’s corners must stay healthy.
Gentry Williams missed virtually the entire year last year, but he’s back in the fold.
“He’s worked so incredibly hard. He’s been a great leader,” Venables said. “… He’s got a unique skillset. People see the toughness that he shows up with, the love that he has for his teammates. He celebrates their success, and I think that’s helped him stay engaged over the last several years to where he just doesn’t give up and quit.”
Johnson will be able to focus solely on playing cornerback this year after splitting time at receiver last year, which will push his development forward, and Venables has a host of young corners he’s excited to see in action.
“Even during the season last year saw Jacobe Johnson really start to grow and become a good corner,” Venables said. “And we’ve talked about it a lot, he’s always been one of the most elite athletes in our locker room and in the country… Learning how to become a really good corner is a challenge in itself, and really saw him start to pick that up and saw great growth and have been excited about him through the course of the spring and the summer as well.”
Freshman Courtland Guillory generated buzz when he arrived this past winter, and he’s battling returners Jeremiah Newcombe and Devon Jordan for a role this fall.
“That’s a group that has really good talent, and now we need to show that we can be really good players in our schemes as well,” Venables said.