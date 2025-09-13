Oklahoma DB Kendel Dolby 'Thankful' to Return to Lineup After Year-Long Absence
PHILADELPHIA — A key piece returned to Oklahoma’s lineup in Saturday’s 42-3 win over Temple.
Defensive back Kendel Dolby made his first start for the Sooners in 357 days.
He suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury last year in OU’s SEC opener against Tennessee.
Dolby was held out of OU’s first two games in 2025, but he slotted at corner across from freshman Courtland Guillory for most of the first half against the Owls.
“How cool was that? For me, want to make a grown man cry,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after his team moved to 3-0 on the year. “Just proud of him, everything that he’s had to overcome. Very significant injury. To see him back out there this week in practice, in pregame, I had to (say), ‘Man, you need to pull back.’ My man, he was wide open in pregame. It was great for him, going to be good for us moving forward to get him back.”
Dolby led the team with four tackles alongside defensive back Reggie Powers III, including one tackle for loss. But for him, getting back on the field made the trip to Philadelphia worth it.
“It means the world,” said Dolby, “you know what I’m saying? It’s almost been a year since my injury, so being able to get back out there, move around a little bit, that means the world to me. I’m truly thankful to be back out there.”
He had hoped to return in OU’s Week 1 win over Illinois State. Despite missing that goal, Dolby pushed to get back into the lineup.
“It’s tough,” Dolby said. “I’ll be honest, it’s tough, but you got to think the bigger picture, you know what I’m saying? You can’t really get sucked in to the moment. Things ain’t go the way I wanted to; I prepared to be back the first game, Illinois State, but God had other plans.
“I just stuck to the script, stuck to the plan, and I feel like it’s going to pay off. Like I said, I’m thankful to be back out here today.”
Dolby’s return provided a lift to his teammates.
“This game means so much to him,” linebacker Sammy Omosigho said. “And for him, for it to mean so much to him, it means so much to us because we're all a big brotherhood. So watching him go out there and play his heart out, it just made us feel so much better.”
"It was amazing. That's my boy,” defensive tackle Jayden Jackson said. “… It's been really good just seeing him out there and compete and dominate. I rarely got to see him last year because it was my first time playing with him. So seeing him now and how he leads and how he's a captain on our team, it's amazing."
Oklahoma’s secondary is inching closer to full health.
Gentry Williams didn’t play against Temple, and Eli Bowen has yet to suit up this fall.
Oklahoma will battle a talented receiving corps next week against Auburn, which made Dolby’s return that much more timely.
“One of the best leaders we have on the team,” Venables said. “One of the most competitive players that we have on the team, just a lot of passion and energy when Kendel Dolby’s around.”