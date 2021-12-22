Oklahoma DB Pat Fields Named Finalist for Pop Warner College Football Award

The nomination adds to a long list of Fields' off-field accomplishments throughout his career in Norman.

Another day, another off-field award for one of Oklahoma’s leaders.

Senior safety Pat Fields, who seemingly gets nominated for an off-field award every other day, earned himself another on Wednesday.

The Tulsa-native was selected as one of six finalists for the Pop Warner College Football Award, which gets presented annually to a senior that makes a difference on the field, in the classroom and in their community - serving as a role model to Pop Warner’s young student-athletes.

Fields is joined by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, BYU center James Empey, California safety Elijah Hicks, Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal and UCLA defensive back Shea Pitts.

As referenced, the senior is easily one of Oklahoma’s most decorated athletes in recent history.

In just 2021 alone, he has been named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.

Those nominations come on top of being selected as a first-team Academic All-American and having previously won the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, OU’s Dan Gibbens Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award and the 2020 Cotton Bowl’s Dan S. Petty Scholar-Athlete Award.

Fields graduated last week with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a master's degree in accounting.

On the field, Fields has been a three-year starter at safety playing in 41 career games and compiling 193 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Should he win the honor, he would become the first Oklahoma player to do so.