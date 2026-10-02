Oklahoma DB Peyton Bowen Not ‘Pointing Fingers’ Amid Team’s Struggles

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense, for the most part, hasn’t been the problem early in 2026.

The Sooners — 2-2 with losses to Michigan and Georgia — are allowing only 16 points and 238 yards per game through four weeks. They have also registered 13 sacks, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

Still, senior safety Peyton Bowen believes that his unit must improve significantly for OU to get back into the win column.

“I think we could be a little bit better,” Bowen said. “We will get beat by letting up the big plays.”

Bowen’s assessment isn’t totally off base — the Sooners’ defense hasn’t quite been as sharp as it was in 2025.

Oklahoma’s defenders missed 45 tackles over its first three games, and the Sooners allowed Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to rush for 87 yards and a touchdown in their seven-point loss to the Wolverines. The Sooners missed only four tackles against Georgia, but a handful of big plays allowed, compounded with offensive inefficiency, paved the way for the Bulldogs’ 41-13 win.

But the team’s most glaring issues don’t stem from the defense.

OU has turned the ball over 10 times already. The Sooners are averaging only 2.9 yards per carry, and quarterback John Mateer’s turnovers have led to 27 points for opponents in 2026.

Oklahoma’s special teams haven’t been particularly strong either. Kicker Tate Sandell has already missed two field-goal attempts, and the Sooners made the move to bench punter Grayson Miller in favor of Jacob Ulrich ahead of the Georgia game.

Of the three phases, OU’s defense is responsible for the least amount of scrutiny. But Bowen knows better than to deflect blame on anyone.

“Pointing fingers is not going to help us now at all,” Bowen said. “It’s just going to divide us, tear this team down. And that’s not what we need right now. We need to pick up every single inch of this team.”

Bowen is one of nine players who was voted a captain before the season. He has yet to miss a game since enrolling at OU in 2023, and he has made 24 starts.

As a veteran leader, Bowen believes that it’s on him — and the Sooners’ other eight captains — to keep the locker room together in the midst of their struggles.

“I’m a team guy first,” Bowen said. “I’m not changing up my shot just because I’m a captain now. I still like to goof around in the locker room, make jokes, all that stuff. But when it comes to being on that field, they need to know, it’s serious. I think a little bit of it is that I've been too much of a friend and I need to put my foot down and let them know, this is serious.”

The road ahead is anything but easy.

OU will battle No. 1 Texas immediately after its bye week. Then, the Sooners will face seven more SEC opponents, several of which are ranked in the AP Top 25.

Even so, Bowen believes that the Sooners can make it back to the College Football Playoff — but he also knows that it will take togetherness.

“We’re still in position to accomplish all our goals,” Bowen said. “I think some guys have gotten into a different mentality, so I need to pick the room back up and pick the team back up.”

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