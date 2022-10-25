NORMAN — Sometimes greatness takes time. Sometimes it arrives like a thunderclap.

And sometimes, both can be true.

That describes the slow suddenness with which Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings announced himself to the college football world.

That’s when, in the Sooners’ seventh game, he accelerated, ran through contact and planted Kansas quarterback Jason Bean six feet under the Jayhawks’ bench.

Really, Bean was just fine. But it was the hardest hit — and a clean one — in the Sooners’ 52-42 victory over KU on Oct. 15 at Memorial Stadium.

A true freshman from Broken Arrow, OK, Spears-Jennings — RSJ to the world, RJ to his teammates and friends — has been slowly climbing the OU depth chart. With starter Billy Bowman out with a knee injury, Spears-Jennings stepped into the lineup in the Sooners’ last game and made an immediate impact.

“I was a spy player,” Spears-Jennings said after practice Monday night, “and (head coach Brent) Venables said once he escaped the pocket, go attack.”

Bean possesses elite track speed, and it seemed at first he would get the edge on OU’s new safety and beat him to the sideline. Instead, Spears-Jennings accelerated and exploded through Bean, hitting him in the shoulder pads and knocking him like a bowling pin into his teammates on the sideline.

“I just had to keep my leverage and make the hit,” Spears-Jennings said. “That was my biggest thing — don't mess up. That's what was going through my mind — don't mess up.”

It was just one hit — he made a total of four tackles — but it certainly impressed RSJ’s teammates.

“I think he played very well for us,” said starting cornerback Woodi Washington. “Glad young guys have been able to step up. He’s doing a great job just watching film and just making sure he’s prepared for whatever moment that he has for him.”

It was Washington who stepped over to play safety the previous week against Texas in Bowman’s absence. He said he enjoyed being at safety again, where he played as a freshman.

“It was kind of something new, playing in the middle of the field, not playing one of the half-field safeties. But it was fun,” Washington said. “You’re playing that robber position, so you’re that middle of the field safety most of the time, where you don’t have to come down and make tackles in the middle of the field, rather than coming down and setting the edges.”

Washington, a senior, said he’s been similarly impressed with the emergence of several freshmen on the OU defense.

“Guys like R Mason (Thomas), Gracen Halton, they’re doing a great job for us. And RJ stepped up last game. I think he’s gonna continue to do a great job.”

Spears-Jennings credits “the older guys” who have taken him under their wing to help him build a foundation on technique.

“When I first got here, my footwork was terrible,” he said. “All winter, all spring, they helped me out. All credit goes to them.

“I really wish I recorded it and seen my footwork from then until now. It's been a very big difference. It's crazy how big a difference it's been.”

Bowman has practiced this week and is apparently close to being ready to play. That’s good for the OU defense because the Sooners face a road trip to Iowa State on Saturday morning.

If Bowman returns, Spears-Jennings’ playing time may dial back again. But if Bowman doesn’t, or if he needs a break, Venables and safeties coach Brandon Hall feel comfortable playing the freshman after his big game against KU.

Spears-Jennings said it was “a little hard” being patient and waiting for his opportunity, but he understands how it works.

“Just knowing the guys ahead of you have put in work too — put in more work than you — it's a respect thing, really,” he said.

“We know that our turn is coming up soon. Most of us are waiting for our turn, but when we get the opportunity, we're making the most of it.”