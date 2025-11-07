Oklahoma DE Danny Okoye ‘Improving in Multiple Areas’ in Second Season
NORMAN — Because of Oklahoma’s depth at defensive end, Danny Okoye doesn’t yet have a major role on the Sooners’ defense.
But when called upon, Okoye has been stellar.
Through nine games, the redshirt freshman edge rusher has logged five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. He is one of several Sooner defensive ends who have been productive in 2025, along with R Mason Thomas, Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Marvin Jones Jr.
“Being able to look around and have a bunch of talented guys to learn from and gain experience from in practice and on game day, it’s really a great thing to have,” Okoye said. “It’s really exciting.”
Most recently, Okoye came up with a massive play in the Sooners’ 33-27 win against Tennessee.
Thomas suffered a game-ending injury on his 71-yard scoop-and-score touchdown in the first quarter, and the Volunteers moved the ball quickly on their ensuing possession.
Okoye, though, helped stall the drive, sacking Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar for an eight-yard loss. The sack set up a third-and-20, and the Volunteers failed to convert, forcing them to settle for a field goal.
“I just had to beat my guy and make the play, and I ended up doing that,” Okoye said. “That’s all there was to it.”
Okoye played on just 11 snaps against the Volunteers, and his sack was the only tackle that he was credited with. But that play alone turned what could have been a touchdown into a field goal.
That sack also symbolized how the entirety of OU’s defense played against Tennessee: The Sooners made big plays when they needed to.
In addition to Thomas’ fumble recovery for a touchdown, safeties Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings both logged interceptions in the second quarter, leading to a pair of field goals. The Sooners held the Volunteers to a 1-of-5 clip on third downs in the second half, helping them stay in front until the clock hit zeroes.
“It really spoke to our mindset going into the game, having that road dog mentality going in. We didn’t play perfect,” Okoye said. “We had a lot of mistakes and areas that we could have improved, but we did enough to go out there and get the win, and that’s really all that matters.”
Okoye has appeared on 67 defensive plays in 2025. That number is well behind Thomas, Jones, Wein and Adebawore, who have all logged more than 150 snaps.
In particular, Okoye hopes to follow a similar developmental path to Wein.
After recording just two tackles in his first two seasons, Wein has posted 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries as a redshirt sophomore.
“You’ve seen the progression that he’s made just by prioritizing the investment, and I’m trying to do the same thing,” Okoye said. “I just try to be a sponge, just absorb as much as possible.”
Okoye’s role isn’t massive. But his growth alongside the veterans in the position group has allowed him to consistently rise to the occasion when he’s thrown into the game.
“Seeing myself improve in multiple areas, not just one, even sometimes having improvement in areas you’re not prioritizing… you just see the payoff of your work in the dark coming out in the light,” Okoye said. “It’s a great experience.”