Oklahoma DE Danny Okoye Lands Prestigious SEC Honor
Oklahoma defensive lineman Danny Okoye has been named to the 2025 SEC Football Community Service Team, the conference office announced Thursday.
The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 22 league-sponsored sports, highlighting an athlete from each school who gives back to the community through superior service efforts.
Okoye, a redshirt freshman from Tulsa, has consistently donated his time weekly this season, as well as during summers, over spring breaks and during bye weeks to help improve communities in the Oklahoma City/Norman area and others around the world. Since August, he has made weekly visits to volunteer at local elementary schools.
During the team's bye week this season, Okoye and teammates volunteered with the Beacon Project, a Norman-based charitable organization, to pack supplies for underprivileged kids in the community. He and teammates worked with 111 Project during the team’s 2024 open week to pack and deliver 200 50-pound bags of supplies for foster families in the Norman area, and he visited a local group home to mentor some of the youth living there. He has also helped paint and clean up the grounds of The Bridge Impact Center for youth and young adults in Oklahoma City on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for each of the last two years.
Okoye’s efforts have also extended abroad. During spring break 2024, Okoye traveled to South Africa to help improve communities in Cape Town and volunteer at Onthatile, a ministry for foster and adoptive children, helping clear debris for a new home to be built on the property. During spring break 2025, he traveled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he and teammates procured supplies to be donated to favelas (shantytowns) and interacted with local kids with a day at the beach and dinner.
On the field, Okoye has played in 12 career games and registered six tackles, 2.0 sacks and a pass breakup. He has recorded all of his career statistics in his 10 games this season.
2025 SEC Football Community Service Team
LT Overton (DL) – Alabama
Cam Ball (DL) – Arkansas
Keldric Faulk (DE) – Auburn
Knijeah Harris (OL) – Florida
CJ Allen (ILB) – Georgia
Hayden Dawahare (OLB) – Kentucky
Harold Perkins (LB) – LSU
Tyler Banks (LB) – Ole Miss
Jacoby Jackson (OL) – Mississippi State
Marquis Gracial (DT) – Missouri
Danny Okoye (DL) – Oklahoma
Nyck Harbor (WR) – South Carolina
Jalen McMurray (DB) – Tennessee
Michael Taaffe (DB) – Texas
Rueben Owens II (RB) – Texas A&M
Marlen Sewell (S) – Vanderbilt
