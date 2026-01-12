Former 5-star Oklahoma Edge Rusher Enters Portal and Quickly Withdraws, per Report

Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore’s time in the transfer portal was short-lived.

Adebawore, a former 5-star recruit, reportedly entered the transfer portal on Monday at 9:31 a.m., per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Just two minutes later, Zenitz reported that Adebawore had withdrawn his name from the portal.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore’s name has now already been withdrawn from the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Former five-star recruit who posted 17 tackles this season. Was withdrawn within a few minutes of him entering into the portal. https://t.co/tJ9DR6Zi8Q pic.twitter.com/ovX1iaM1o6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

Adebawore’s quick time in the portal is similar to David Stone’s situation last year.

Stone, a defensive tackle and another former 5-star prospect, entered the transfer portal on April 18 before withdrawing his name just two days later. Stone’s decision proved to be the correct one, as was one of Oklahoma’s most impactful defenders in 2025, finishing the year with 42 solo tackles, 16 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Adebawore came to OU as a consensus 5-star, and On3 ranked him the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2023.

Despite his high ranking, Adebawore’s production was minimal during his first two seasons in Norman. The defensive end combined for only 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 23 games over his first two years of college football.

Adebawore was more productive in 2025. He ended the season with 17 total tackles, seven solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Adebawore played on 283 snaps in 2025 after appearing on only 119 plays as a junior in 2024.

It’s unclear whether or not Adebawore will stay at Oklahoma. His entry and near-immediate withdrawal likely signals that the Sooners’ staff is working to retain him despite high interest from other major programs.

Adebawore’s return would be massive for an Oklahoma defensive line that will look much different in 2026.

Defensive ends R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. are both out of eligibility, meaning that Adebawore — as well as Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye — will almost certainly play major roles on the edges this year, assuming all of them stay in Norman.

So far, defensive tackle Markus Strong is the only player from the Sooners’ 2025 defensive line that has entered and stayed in the transfer portal. Strong committed to Clemson on Jan. 7.

Altogether, 24 players from OU’s 2025 squad have entered the transfer portal, not counting Adebawore. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16. Players do not have to commit to their new programs by the closing date, and they are also permitted to return to their original school.

Oklahoma will look to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.