Skip to main content

Oklahoma DE Noah Arinze Enters Transfer Portal

Arinze, a former 3-star recruit in the 2020 class, played in just one game in his OU career.

Oklahoma defensive end Noah Arinze, a redshirt sophomore from St. Louis, has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Arinze announced his decision Monday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Arinze was a 3-star prospect in the 202 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

He didn’t see any action in 2020 as he redshirted his true freshman season, and last year appeared in one game against Western Carolina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arinze chose OU over offers from Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin and others. He was ranked by 247 as the No. 7 player in the state of Missouri and the nation’s No. 20 strongside defensive end by Rivals.

He committed to Oklahoma in September 2019.

Bedlam Softball, OU Softball
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Thursday's Bedlam Battle Moved to ESPN, Start Time Altered

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Chazz Martinez
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Series Finale to Kansas State

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Complete Sweep of Kansas Behind Dominant Defense

By Ross LovelaceMay 1, 2022
Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey, Adrian Martinez, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Projecting How Each Oklahoma NFL Draftee Fits With Their New Team

By Josh CallawayMay 1, 2022
Kennedy Brooks - Combine
Football

Oklahoma Players Land Free Agent Deals

By John E. HooverMay 1, 2022
Marquis Hayes - Combine
Football

Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Picked by Arizona Cardinals

By Ryan ChapmanApr 30, 2022
BB - Jackson Nicklaus
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Go For 22 Runs in Blowout of Kansas State

By Josh CallawayApr 30, 2022
Isaiah Thomas
Football

Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Selected by Cleveland Browns

By Josh CallawayApr 30, 2022