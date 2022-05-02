Oklahoma DE Noah Arinze Enters Transfer Portal

Arinze, a former 3-star recruit in the 2020 class, played in just one game in his OU career.

Oklahoma defensive end Noah Arinze, a redshirt sophomore from St. Louis, has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Arinze announced his decision Monday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Arinze was a 3-star prospect in the 202 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

He didn’t see any action in 2020 as he redshirted his true freshman season, and last year appeared in one game against Western Carolina.

Arinze chose OU over offers from Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin and others. He was ranked by 247 as the No. 7 player in the state of Missouri and the nation’s No. 20 strongside defensive end by Rivals.

He committed to Oklahoma in September 2019.