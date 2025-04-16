Oklahoma Defensive Back Adds His Name to the Transfer Portal
An Oklahoma defensive back with an inspiring story has added his name to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Peter Schuh, a junior safety from Montvale, NJ, announced via social media Wednesday the he’s entering the portal.
“After much consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with 2-3 years of eligibility remaining,” Schuh announced on Twitter/X. “I am extremely thankful for my time at the University of Oklahoma. Thank you to Coach Venables for the opportunity to be a sooner.”
The 5-foot-8, 186-pound Schuh was an inspiration to friends, family and teammates as he overcame eosinophilic esophagitis, asthma, celiac disease and a heart defect as a child and became a standout football player at St. Joseph Regional High School, where he made 138 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries during his high school career.
Schuh was a preferred walk-on who chose Oklahoma over PWO offers from Clemson, Michigan State and others.
He played in two games on special teams during his freshman season in 2022, getting action against Kent State and Nebraska. Schuh didn’t play in 2023, but he played in two games in 2024, seeing time against Temple and Maine.
Walk-ons and preferred walk-ons are dwindling in contemporary college football as teams are trimming rosters to 105 due to new NCAA and conference rules. In the SEC, teams are currently allowed to maintain wallk-ons, but that is expected to change soon. Under the evolving regulations, many teams simply no longer have room for marginal contributors and are having to cut ties with players who were previously promised roster spots.
The 2025 spring transfer portal window opened Wednesday and will remain active until April 25. Legislation is expected to be formalized soon that will employ just one transfer portal period, likely soon after college football bowl games are concluded.