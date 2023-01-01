Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Return For 2023 Season

Oklahoma’s defensive line got a boost on Sunday.



Isaiah Coe, a redshirt junior defensive tackle, announced he’s returning to Norman in 2023.

This year, Coe totaled 20 tackles and two sacks as a part of the rotation on OU’s defensive interior.

With teammate Jalen Redmond headed to the NFL Draft and Jeffery Johnson graduating after using his final year of eligibility in 2022, Coe’s decision will come as welcome news.

There will be plenty of turnover along the defensive line, as freshmen Alton Tarber, Cedric Robertsand Kevonte Henry opted to enter the transfer portal before the Cheez-It Bowl.

Defensive lineman Joshua Ellison will also be looking for a new home after deciding to enter his name into the transfer portal as well.

The Sooners are still awaiting the decision of fellow interior defensive lineman Jordan Kelley, who could return for one more year in 2023.

Coe will be one of the veteran leaders for a young defensive line group, as the Sooner defense hopes he’ll be able to take another step forward on the field after a second offseason of work under defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

