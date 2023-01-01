Skip to main content

Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Return For 2023 Season

The Sooners retained a defensive line contributor, which will be key for building depth in 2023.

Oklahoma’s defensive line got a boost on Sunday.


Isaiah Coe, a redshirt junior defensive tackle, announced he’s returning to Norman in 2023.

This year, Coe totaled 20 tackles and two sacks as a part of the rotation on OU’s defensive interior.

With teammate Jalen Redmond headed to the NFL Draft and Jeffery Johnson graduating after using his final year of eligibility in 2022, Coe’s decision will come as welcome news.

There will be plenty of turnover along the defensive line, as freshmen Alton Tarber, Cedric Robertsand Kevonte Henry opted to enter the transfer portal before the Cheez-It Bowl.

Defensive lineman Joshua Ellison will also be looking for a new home after deciding to enter his name into the transfer portal as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sooners are still awaiting the decision of fellow interior defensive lineman Jordan Kelley, who could return for one more year in 2023.

Coe will be one of the veteran leaders for a young defensive line group, as the Sooner defense hopes he’ll be able to take another step forward on the field after a second offseason of work under defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

UA-Jaquaize Pettaway 1
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Practice for Under Armour Game - Day 2`

By John E. Hoover
Lewis Carter
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star LB Signee Lewis Carter Interview

By Josh Callaway
Luke Elzinga.jfif
Football

Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter

By Josh Callaway
Generic - White helmets
Football

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Dillon Gabriel, Florida State Seminoles, 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
Football

Oklahoma's Offense Showed in Cheez-It Bowl it Has Explosive Potential Headed Into 2023

By Ryan Chapman
UA-Jacobe Johnson 1
Football

Why Jacobe Johnson is Eager to Jump In With Oklahoma's 'Defensive-Minded' Staff

By John E. Hoover
Jacobe Johnson interview
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America Interview

By John E. Hoover
UA-Jaquaize Pettaway 8
Football

GALLERY: Oklahoma Signees Practice For Under Armour All-America Game

By John E. Hoover