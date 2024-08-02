Oklahoma DL David Stone, Jayden Jackson Already Making a Splash at First Training Camp
NORMAN — While David Stone and Jayden Jackson impressed their high school teammates at IMG Academy last fall and then did the same for their teammates in Norman last spring, not everyone was sold.
They are now.
Damonic Williams didn’t get to Oklahoma until after spring practice.
But this week, during the early days of the Sooners’ preseason training camp, Williams has seen first-hand what makes Stone and Jackson different.
“They’re gonna be great,” Williams said. “I promise you that. I am so excited to see them play, too.”
Williams was a two-year starter at TCU and became the prized interior defensive lineman in the transfer portal. He’s played for a national championship, he carries All-Big 12 credentials, and he knows what good d-line play looks like.
And Stone and Jackson are on their way, he said Thursday during a post-practice media interview.
“It gives me chills right now talking about it,” he said, “because knowing that OU is in their hands in the next couple years is going to be something amazing.”
Stone, a 6-3, 294-pound freshman from Del City, OK, was a consensus 5-star prospect and a top-30 national recruit, including No. 5 by Rivals, No. 6 by ESPN and No. 17 by 247 Sports. He was an Under Armour All-American, a Max Preps All-American and was picked for the 2024 Polynesian Bowl as well. Stone, who chose Oklahoma over Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M and others, is OU’s first 5-star defensive tackle since Gerald McCoy in 2007.
Jackson, a 6-3, 300-pound freshman from Indianapolis, was a 247 Sports and Rivals 4-star prospect at IMG in Florida, where he was named defensive MVP of last year’s undefeated squad and was selected to play in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. He chose OU over offers from Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Texas and others.
“They’re just doing a lot of things that veterans can do,” Williams said. “And it’s just like, me and them, we still have to learn the playbook and things like that. But it’s just seeing the skill level and the talent that they have at such an early age is amazing.”
Williams said as he’s studied alongside Stone and Jackson, he’s naturally gotten close to them as people.
“Because I was blessed enough to have someone at TCU have me take me under his wing and tell me the wrongs and the rights and the do’s and the don’ts of college and college football,” Williams said. “So that’s what I’m trying to be to JJ and Stone, because my goal is to give back as well.”
And that’s a big part of his favorite thing about playing college football.
“It’s really just about building these relationships,” he said. “Seeing the JJs and Stones just grow up and become the men that they’re about to be. It’s seeing their smiles every day and going through trial and error with them. That’s what gives me life sometimes.”