Will Oklahoma's Improved WR Personnel Lead to More Spread-Out Production in 2026?

NORMAN — In Oklahoma’s spring game on April 18, the Sooners flashed their depth at wide receiver.

For the “Red” team, Washington State transfer Mackenzie Alleyne caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown and redshirt freshman Manny Choice logged a 25-yard reception. True freshman Jahsiear Rogers was the star for the “White” squad — which mainly consisted of reserves — as he notched 70 yards on five catches.

Last year, Isaiah Sategna carried the load at wideout, as he finished his first year in Norman with 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 catches.

Deion Burks was the only other OU receiver with over 500 yards, and he surpassed 50 yards in only five of OU’s 13 games.

With four months until the 2026 season begins, Brent Venables is cautiously optimistic that more OU wide receivers could contribute.

“A huge step is what it does require,” Venables said after the spring game. “I think we have the right people.”

There’s no reason to expect a second-year slump from Sategna.

In April’s intrasquad exhibition, the wide receiver flashed his sprinter speed catching a deep ball from John Mateer. The play went for 50 yards, and if defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe wasn’t wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he almost certainly would’ve scored a touchdown.

He also shouldn’t have to carry as much weight on his shoulders.

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Absent from the spring game was Virginia transfer Trell Harris, who finished 2025 with 847 yards and five touchdowns. Texas transfer Parker Livingstone played in the spring game but didn’t log any stats, and he was limited for much of the spring — but considering he registered 516 yards and five touchdowns for the Longhorns last year, he should be a key playmaker for OU.

Then, there are players — like Alleyne, Choice and Rogers — who are more unknown. All three of them, though, received plenty of praise from their coaches during spring ball.

Venables called Choice a player that he is “really excited about,” while he said Rogers is a “fantastic player.” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who coached Alleyne for one year at Washington State, said the transfer wideout is someone who “understands the position.”

The Sooners also have Jer’Michael Carter back, and he logged 46 receiving yards in OU’s College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. Other receivers on the depth chart include Jayden Petit, Jacob Jordan, Elijah Thomas, Daniel Odom and Xavier Okwufulueze.

On paper, the Sooners have the personnel to spread the wealth through the air in 2026.

Time will tell whether or not they are able to achieve that.

“It remains to be seen,” Venables said. “It takes a whole out-of-season to put yourself in a position to do that. So far so good. Let’s check back in a couple of months.”