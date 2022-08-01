Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond was named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award on Monday.

Awarded to the best defensive player in college football, the award named for Chuck Bednarik has been handed out since 1995.

Though he’s battled injuries throughout his Oklahoma career, Redmond has been productive when he’s been on the field.

In 24 appearances, Redmond has logged 48 total tackles, including 21.5 tackles for los and 10 quarterback sacks.

Redmond was especially productive as a redshirt freshman in 2019, where he racked up 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games despite only making four starts.

The Midwest City product then opted out of the 2020 season, and had a strong return to the lineup last year.

Despite missing five games due to a knee injury, Redmond still registered eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, as well as a key scoop-and-score fumble recovery against Iowa State in November.

Redmond is looking to become the second Sooner ever to win the Bednarik Award.

Previously Teddy Lehman took home the trophy in 2003.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.