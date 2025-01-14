All Sooners

Oklahoma DL Jayden Jackson Earns Freshman All-America Honors

The Sooners' 4-star defensive tackle from Indianapolis by way of IMG Academy was an immediate starter and major contributor on a talented front.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson at Missouri
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jayden Jackson at Missouri / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oklahoma true freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced Tuesday.

Jackson is only the second Sooners defensive lineman to earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition since the organization began making selections in 2001, and the first since Tommie Harris in that initial year.

An Indianapolis product, Jackson played in all 13 games and made 10 starts at defensive tackle this season, totaling 30 tackles (including 3.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks) and a pass breakup. He made at least one tackle in 12 contests and registered a career-high five stops against Texas on Oct. 12. He also recorded four tackles against South Carolina on Oct. 19 and against Alabama on Nov. 23, and he made three against Tennessee on Sept. 21 and at Missouri on Nov. 9. He was also named a Freshman All-American by ESPN and a True Freshman All-American by On3, and was a Freshman All-SEC selection.

When he started OU’s season opener against Temple on Aug. 30, Jackson became only the fourth OU true freshman to start on the defensive line in a season opener and the first since Harris in 2001. Jackson registered his first career sack against South Carolina and added a sack in the Missouri game. He also recorded a tackle for loss against Alabama.

Jackson was part of an Oklahoma defense that allowed just 318.2 total yards and 21.5 points per game, its lowest average allowed in both categories since the 2009 season. The Sooners also gave up just 203.2 passing yards per game, their fewest allowed since 2015.

Jackson is the ninth OU true freshman, the seventh OU defensive player and the 19th overall Sooner to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors.

OU’s FWAA Freshman All-Americans (started in 2001)

2001     C Vince Carter*             
2001     DT Tommie Harris*            
2004     RB Adrian Peterson*          
2007     QB Sam Bradford              
2008     LB Travis Lewis              
2009     P Tress Way                 
2010     LB Tom Wort                  
2011     K Michael Hunnicutt         
2013     LB Dominique Alexander*      
2013     CB Zack Sanchez              
2014     RB Samaje Perine*            
2015     K Austin Seibert*           
2017     LB Kenneth Murray*           
2018     C Creed Humphrey            
2019     K Gabe Brkic                
2020     WR Marvin Mims*              
2020     QB Spencer Rattler           
2023     WR Nic Anderson              
2024     DL Jayden Jackson*           
* Denotes true freshman

