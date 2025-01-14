Oklahoma DL Jayden Jackson Earns Freshman All-America Honors
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma true freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced Tuesday.
Jackson is only the second Sooners defensive lineman to earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition since the organization began making selections in 2001, and the first since Tommie Harris in that initial year.
An Indianapolis product, Jackson played in all 13 games and made 10 starts at defensive tackle this season, totaling 30 tackles (including 3.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks) and a pass breakup. He made at least one tackle in 12 contests and registered a career-high five stops against Texas on Oct. 12. He also recorded four tackles against South Carolina on Oct. 19 and against Alabama on Nov. 23, and he made three against Tennessee on Sept. 21 and at Missouri on Nov. 9. He was also named a Freshman All-American by ESPN and a True Freshman All-American by On3, and was a Freshman All-SEC selection.
When he started OU’s season opener against Temple on Aug. 30, Jackson became only the fourth OU true freshman to start on the defensive line in a season opener and the first since Harris in 2001. Jackson registered his first career sack against South Carolina and added a sack in the Missouri game. He also recorded a tackle for loss against Alabama.
Jackson was part of an Oklahoma defense that allowed just 318.2 total yards and 21.5 points per game, its lowest average allowed in both categories since the 2009 season. The Sooners also gave up just 203.2 passing yards per game, their fewest allowed since 2015.
Jackson is the ninth OU true freshman, the seventh OU defensive player and the 19th overall Sooner to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors.
OU’s FWAA Freshman All-Americans (started in 2001)
2001 C Vince Carter*
2001 DT Tommie Harris*
2004 RB Adrian Peterson*
2007 QB Sam Bradford
2008 LB Travis Lewis
2009 P Tress Way
2010 LB Tom Wort
2011 K Michael Hunnicutt
2013 LB Dominique Alexander*
2013 CB Zack Sanchez
2014 RB Samaje Perine*
2015 K Austin Seibert*
2017 LB Kenneth Murray*
2018 C Creed Humphrey
2019 K Gabe Brkic
2020 WR Marvin Mims*
2020 QB Spencer Rattler
2023 WR Nic Anderson
2024 DL Jayden Jackson*
* Denotes true freshman