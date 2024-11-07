How Oklahoma Freshman DL Jayden Jackson Has Thrived in SEC Pressure
NORMAN — True freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jackson has quietly blossomed into one of the Sooners’ significant newcomers.
In 29 snaps against Ole Miss two weeks ago, Pro Football Focus graded Jackson at 72.4, among the highest on the Sooners defense. The week before, he was among the top-rated freshmen in all of college football with a 75.0 score against South Carolina.
“Being able to run under Coach [Brent] Venables and Coach [Zac] Alley, especially this defense here at this program, it’s been amazing, man,” the 6-foot-2, 312-pound Jackson said Tuesday night. “The things that we do as a front and stuff is very different from what I’m used to. ... I’m still learning now, but I definitely got more comfortable with the calls coming in, the adjustments that we do, different things that we do. I definitely got way more comfortable and being able to do me instead of trying to play to not fail, I was playing to just play.”
Jackson, an IMG Academy product from Utah via Indianapolis, arrived at OU as a 4-star prospect and top 200 recruit by 247Sports in January, joining IMG teammate and Del City native David Stone.
“That’s my brother, man,” Stone said after Saturday’s win over Maine. “So it’s like, seeing him succeed is just like seeing a son go out there and shoot a hoop and he score.”
In a seasoned Sooners defense, Jackson has established himself as a playmaker among veterans. He has 19 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
“We always call him 'First Round' because, man, for him to come — we even seen that in the bowl game last year when he came in (for practice),” junior defensive end R Mason Thomas said. “He wasn't even a freshman. He was just out of high school and for him to do this, it's really special. He's shooting for a Freshman All-American. That's actually exciting to see that. Even though we've been losing, I'm still excited for him.”
That’s a goal very much on Jackson’s mind, and a realistic one. Jackson was a preseason Freshman All-American by ESPN.
“Most definitely is [a goal], not going to sit here and lie,” Jackson said. “That would be amazing. Just keep working. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. I’m just going to continue to do my best.”
Playing for a dynamic defense like OU’s is no easy task, especially for a teenager. It was a lot to learn for Jackson, but he believes the worst of it came in the offseason.
“I really do feel like that all took place before the season happened. Doing the work and grinding on the practice field, preparing myself, especially the older guys showing me the ropes. Getting me used to what’s about to happen,” Jackson said. “I really do thank the older guys for taking me in and showing me the ropes. That definitely took a toll. They prepared me.”
That and co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates’ mentorship have allowed Jackson to flourish, not wither, under the lights of SEC conference play.
“He’s helped me develop with my game, everything, on and off the field. Just my ball knowledge, Things I didn’t know coming in. My ball recognition, basically everything,” Jackson said. “I came in not knowing that much coming in, in a sense. IMG did help me a little bit. But going from high school to Bates, he’s taught me the most I’ve ever known.”