Oklahoma DL Jayden Jackson Named to Shaun Alexander Award Watch List
On Wednesday, Oklahoma true freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named to the Shaun Alexander Award Watch List.
The Shaun Alexander Award is given annually to the best freshman in college football, starting with former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2018.
Jackson was named to the award's watch list on Wednesday after being listed as a starter on the Sooners' first depth chart of the 2024 season on Sunday. Jackson received rave reviews from his teammates and coaches throughout the offseason after arriving on campus in January.
Coming from an elite program like IMG Academy, Jackson was more prepared for the grind of college football and has seemingly adapted well since arriving on campus.
While it is hard for most true freshman to even play rotational snaps, Jackson will have a good chance to win the award if he is able to maintain his starting position along OU's defensive front all season.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 312 pounds, Jackson already has enough size to play heavy snaps on the interior defensive line in the SEC. Playing alongside a talented veteran like Damonic Williams, who will likely draw plenty of double teams this year, should also help Jackson as the true freshman should get more one-on-one matchups.
Coming out of high school, Jackson was rated the No. 189 overall prospect and No. 10 defensive lineman in the nation, according to Rivals.
With a quick first step, heavy hands, good power and low pad level, Jackson was able to get into the backfield with ease in high school and should have some of the same strengths at the collegiate level.
Additionally, the talented d-lineman is able to deconstruct blocks well, using good technique to prevent offensive lineman from getting their hands into his chest.
Jackson is set to make the first start of his collegiate career on Friday night when Oklahoma takes on Temple at 6 p.m. in Norman.