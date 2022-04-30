Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Selected by the Cleveland Browns

Winfrey had a longer wait than many anticipated at the draft, but finally gets his named called in the fourth round.

Perrion Winfrey’s future has been decided, and he apparently couldn't be more excited.

The former Oklahoma defensive lineman was selected Saturday by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Talking with media on Saturday just minutes after his pick, Winfrey vehemently described what he will bring to the Browns franchise.

"A dog mentality!" he said after a quick bark. "Come on, now! I’m coming in to kill right away with my boys. I’m lining up next to Myles Garrett. The best defensive end in the game. We’re fixing to take this (expletive) over. It’s over with. I’m telling you. It’s over with. I’m gonna come in and work every single day until I can’t work no more. It will fill me every single day."

Winfrey’s selection on Saturday is the culmination of a long draft process which saw the Maywood, IL, product shoot up draft boards.

Before attending Oklahoma, Winfrey played for Iowa Western where he starred and was touted as one of the top junior college recruits in the country.

"I’m a juco baby, like Aaron Rodgers," he said. "It turned me up another notch. It brought me to a place I probably would never be able to go to if I I didn’t have to go to juco. It just let me know there’s always gonna be adversity. You gonna let that adversity shape you in a positive way or a negative way? And that adversity shaped me in a positive way."

Winfrey slotted straight into the interior of Alex Grinch's defense in 2020, replacing Neville Gallimore at the heart of the Oklahoma defensive line.

The defensive tackle was often disruptive, though his impact on plays didn't always translate to production in the final box score.

Winfrey finished the 2020 season with 19 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 0.5 quarterback sacks.

In 2021, Winfrey began finished off plays with more consistency.

Last year, he finished with 23 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

In total, Winfrey ended his two-year career in Norman with 42 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks in 23 games.

From there, he went on to improve his draft stock at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

He drew rave reviews all week long, culminating in a dominant performance in the game.

Winfrey had five tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks to earn the Senior Bowl MVP.

Coaches and teammates have talked about Winfrey's unique energy and how he changes his environment with it.

"Comes from having nothing," he said. "I come from nothing. I’ve never had nothing. Anything in my life I had to get, I had to go get it. Nothing was ever given to me. So that’s where this comes from, this grit, this passion. Everything about me, I’ve never had nothing. Anything I had to get, it had to be taken."

Winfrey did his post draft interview while pacing around his own home.

"I’m pacing back and forth because I just can’t believe it," he said. "But guess what? You ask what I’m gonna do next — it’s time to work. From this point on I’m gonna work. Because once I get in there, they’re gonna have to drag me up out of there."

