Skip to main content

Oklahoma DL Target Ahmad Moten Picks Miami

Fort Lauderdale product picked the Hurricanes minutes before his teammate chose the Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners just missed  striking gold once again in Florida.

Ahmad Moten, a physical defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, FL, committed to Miami on Wednesday over Oklahoma. .

A threat on the defensive interior, Moten stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, and could have added much needed size to Todd Bates’ defensive line.

Moten is also the high school teammate of OU pledge R Mason Thomas at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Florida. Thomas chose the Sooners just minutes after Moten announced his decision during a ceremony at their high school.

Read More

Rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Moten often overpowered opposing offensive lines in high school. Now he’ll be doing that for the Canes.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

D8A08C89-D157-440A-AAB1-339041BC6930
Football

Oklahoma DL Target Ahmad Moten Picks Miami

1 minute ago
R Mason Thomas Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 Edge Signee R Mason Thomas Highlights

3 minutes ago
Generic - OU Helmets
Football

Florida DL R Mason Thomas Signs With Oklahoma

5 minutes ago
Gentry Williams
Football

In-State Star Gentry Williams Signs With Oklahoma

3 hours ago
Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma Looking to Close the 2022 Class on a High on Signing Day

6 hours ago
Kobie McKinzie Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 LB Signee Kobie McKinzie Highlights

20 hours ago
Brady Braun
Football

Oklahoma Gains Commitment of Elite 2022 Punter

20 hours ago
Generic - OU Campus - Seed Sower
Football

Oklahoma Athletes Hit Record-Tying GPA For Fall Semester

Feb 1, 2022