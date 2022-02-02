Oklahoma DL Target Ahmad Moten Picks Miami

Fort Lauderdale product picked the Hurricanes minutes before his teammate chose the Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners just missed striking gold once again in Florida.

Ahmad Moten, a physical defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, FL, committed to Miami on Wednesday over Oklahoma. .

A threat on the defensive interior, Moten stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, and could have added much needed size to Todd Bates’ defensive line.

Moten is also the high school teammate of OU pledge R Mason Thomas at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Florida. Thomas chose the Sooners just minutes after Moten announced his decision during a ceremony at their high school.

Rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Moten often overpowered opposing offensive lines in high school. Now he’ll be doing that for the Canes.

