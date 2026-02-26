Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton Put on a Show at the NFL Scouting Combine

Gracen Halton made himself some money on Thursday.

The former Oklahoma defensive tackle took the field at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he put on a show.

Halton’s athletic testing was off the charts.

He posted a 36.50” vertical, which led all defensive tackles and was the third-highest vertical leap by a defensive tackle since 2010.

Only Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore (2023), brother of Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore, and LSU’s Al Woods (2010) have recorded higher vertical leaps among defensive tackles at the combine since 2010.

Halton also ranked third amongst defensive tackles with a 9’6” broad jump, third with a 4.82 40-yard dash, and he tied for third with a 4.79-second 20-yard shuttle.

Halton’s 1.70-second 10-yard split was also fifth among all defensive tackles who were tested on Thursday.

Entering the week, Halton was rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper’s Big Board.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Halton is entering the draft process on the heels of a career year.

He recorded 33 total tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss, both of which both were career highs.

Halton also finished the year with 3.5 sacks, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

As a junior, Halton totaled 30 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Halton also totaled 11 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2023 and 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in 2022.

The explosive showing should have come as no shock to Oklahoma fans who have closely followed his career.

Halton’s burst off the line of scrimmage was one of his greatest assets, as he immediately put pressure on opposing offensive lines.

He also officially measured at 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds with a 31 1/8” arm length and a 10” hand size.

Halton wasn’t the only Sooner on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

Fellow defensive linemen R Mason Thomas, Marvin Jones Jr. and Damonic Williams participated on Thursday, as did linebackers Kendal Daniels and Owen Heinecke.

Former OU safety Robert-Spears Jennings and tight end Jaren Kanak will go through testing and drills on Friday, receiver Deion Burks will participate on Saturday and offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu will close down the weekend on Sunday.