BREAKING: Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond to Miss Time With Knee Injury

Jalen Redmond will miss a few weeks after sustaining an injury against Nebraska.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond will miss some time.

The defensive lineman suffered what is being labeled as a :small meniscus tear” during during Saturday’s victory over Nebraska, a source close to the situation confirmed to SI Sooners.

The expectation is that the injury could sideline Redmond for three to four weeks, putting his status for OU-Texas in doubt.

Through three games, Redmond had been one of the standout performers on the defense. He's logged nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery so far in 2021.

If there’s any position that could withstand an injury, however, it’s along the defensive line.

Joshua Ellison and Isaiah Coe have both been positive contributors already in the rotation behind Redmond.

Injuries mounting was always going to be a concern as the Sooners open the 2021 season with nine straight games before their bye week, and Redmond’s injury means OU will now be down two starters after Lincoln Riley confirmed corner Woodi Washington would miss “significant” time during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

OU is expected to get one starter back this week. Nickel safety Billy Bowman is likely to return to the lineup this week, Riley said on Tuesday.

