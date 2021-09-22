September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

BREAKING: Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond to Miss Time With Knee Injury

Jalen Redmond will miss a few weeks after sustaining an injury against Nebraska.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond will miss some time.

The defensive lineman suffered what is being labeled as a :small meniscus tear” during during Saturday’s victory over Nebraska, a source close to the situation confirmed to SI Sooners.

The expectation is that the injury could sideline Redmond for three to four weeks, putting his status for OU-Texas in doubt.

Through three games, Redmond had been one of the standout performers on the defense. He's logged nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery so far in 2021.

If there’s any position that could withstand an injury, however, it’s along the defensive line.

Joshua Ellison and Isaiah Coe have both been positive contributors already in the rotation behind Redmond.

Injuries mounting was always going to be a concern as the Sooners open the 2021 season with nine straight games before their bye week, and Redmond’s injury means OU will now be down two starters after Lincoln Riley confirmed corner Woodi Washington would miss “significant” time during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

OU is expected to get one starter back this week. Nickel safety Billy Bowman is likely to return to the lineup this week, Riley said on Tuesday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

9-22 Brian Asamoah (W Virginia Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Zoom

Jalen Redmond
Football

BREAKING: Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond to Miss Time With Knee Injury

Brian Asamoah, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma's Linebackers Will be Tested Over the Next Three Weeks

9-22 Spencer Rattler
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Zoom

9-22 Kennedy Brooks
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

Kyler Murray
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Alex Grinch
Football

Oklahoma's Early Season Struggles Mirror College Football as a Whole

Nik Bonitto - Nebraska 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 81