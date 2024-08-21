Oklahoma Duo Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
A pair of Sooners were named to another preseason watch list on Wednesday.
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold and wide receiver Nic Anderson were both named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the top offensive player in Division I football who also “exhibits the endure characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.”
The nominee must also have played football and graduated from a high school in Texas or is currently playing at a Texas D1 four-year college.
Arnold is preparing for his first full season as OU’s starting quarterback. He played two meaningful quarters in Provo against BYU as well as starting the Alamo Bowl against Arizona a year ago.
In total, Arnold ended last year by completing 44-of-69 passes for 563 yards, four scores and three interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards on 31 attempts, adding a touchdown on the ground.
After battling injuries in 2022, Anderson made the most of his redshirt freshman season.
He played in all 13 games, catching 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The 10 scores through the air set a new freshman record at Oklahoma.
Anderson will have ample opportunity to carve out an even larger role in 2024.
Drake Stoops — who led the team with 84 catches, 962 yards and 10 touchdowns — graduated and is chasing his NFL dreams.
Anderson will return alongside Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony as OU’s top targets downfield for Arnold.
A former Sooner also made the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.
Nick Evers, who initially transferred to Wisconsin before landing at UConn, also made the list.