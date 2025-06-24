Oklahoma Earns Pledge from Florida Edge Rusher for Second Commitment of Day
Two is better than one.
Oklahoma landed its second prospect of the day on Monday, reportedly earning a commitment from defensive end Daniel Norman just hours after linebacker Beau Jandreau announced that he has committed to OU.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported the commitment.
Norman is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, while On3 and 247Sports both have him as a 3-star. Rivals ranked him as the No. 69 prospect from Florida in the Class of 2026.
As a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Norman logged 31 total tackles, eight quarterback hurries and seven sacks. His efforts helped the school win the Florida 5A state championship.
St. Thomas Aquinas is the same high school that linebacker Nik Bonitto — an OU legend and current Denver Broncos player — attended.
Norman has earned 25 offers, including UCLA, Colorado and Miami. His commitment to OU comes just over a week after the Sooners offered him on June 12.
Since then, Norman has taken official visits to Colorado and South Florida. Before his OU offer, Norman officially visited UCLA and Miami.
Norman’s commitment is good news for Sooner fans after 4-star cornerback prospect Danny Odem chose Nebraska over the Sooners and other major programs earlier on Monday.
Oklahoma now has 13 players committed in its 2026 recruiting class. The Sooners have added six commits — quarterback Bowe Bentley, running back DeZephen Walker, offensive lineman Noah Best, kicker Trace Rudd, Jandreau and Norman — in the last two weeks.
Prior to Norman’s pledge, 247Sports had Oklahoma’s class ranked No. 37 in the site’s Class of 2026 recruiting rankings.
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.