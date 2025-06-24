Oklahoma Earns Pledge from Florida Edge Rusher for Second Commitment of Day

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Daniel Norman has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 230 EDGE from Fort Lauderdale, FL chose the Sooners over Colorado, Miami, & UCLA



“We gone see Norman in Norman. BOOMER SOONER” https://t.co/GtbnV5w5uv pic.twitter.com/JYDaGdiyO4