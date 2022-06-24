Oklahoma Expands Multimedia Rights Relationship With LEARFIELD

The University of Oklahoma has extended its multimedia rights deal with LEARFIELD for another 10 years.

Oklahoma has expanded its media rights deal with LEARFIELD for another decade, OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced on Friday.

Beginning on July 1, 2022, the new deal with LEARFIELD will go further than previous multimedia rights-holder deals.

Not only will LEARFIELD continue its traditional media elements, but now the agreement will include “significant” digital content, in-venue investments and original content from the LEARFIELD Studios team. Oklahoma will also work with LEARFIELD to provide further NIL leadership focus and support.

"We're pleased to finalize a ground-breaking long-term agreement with LEARFIELD – a partner we've trusted and leaned on for many years to help us connect with Sooner fans and grow our brand," said Castiglione in a press release. "As with any challenges and changes our industry experiences, we intentionally seek cutting-edge collaborations to move us forward in the marketplace.

“Their leadership continues to help our administration navigate through areas such as NIL, evolution in the content game and digital innovation. We look forward to their continued partnership corporately as well as through Sooner Sports Properties."

LEARFIELD is a leader in media rights in collegiate athletics, and has managed OU’s traditional media elements since 1994.

Oklahoma graduate Kelly Collyar has been named vice president and general manager of the Norman-based Sooner Sports Properties team by LEARFIELD. Collyar joined Sooner Sports Properties in 2012 after working four years with the University of Oklahoma marketing and recruitment.

"We are genuinely excited about this extension and how it will transform the way our brand partners integrate with Sooners fans," Collyar said in the release. "Through the expansion of categories and assets, as well as the addition of LEARFIELD Studios, sponsorship will truly take on a new meaning at OU. I'm honored to have the opportunity to carry on the legacy of success we have experienced at the University of Oklahoma."

With the announcement of the new deal with LEARFIELD, Oklahoma will be well positioned as the athletic department makes the move into the SEC in the coming years to continue to be a leader in innovative media rights deals.

"It goes without saying that Joe and the entire athletics administration have been phenomenal partners of LEARFIELD for a very long time, and we're extremely proud to have the opportunity to continue representing the Sooner brand," Mike Hamilton, LEARFIELD EVP-University Partnership Group, said in the release. "We appreciate OU Athletics' longtime trust in us and knowing our intense level of commitment to best serve the department, their fans and sponsors, and ultimately, the student-athletes and campus community.

“The unprecedented agreement commencing in July speaks to the forward-thinking, strategic decisions necessary in today's rapidly evolving college sports landscape."

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.