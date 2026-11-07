Oklahoma-Florida: Live In-Game Observations From the Sooners' First Trip to The Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s contest between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 24 Florida Gators, which marks OU’s first-ever trip to The Swamp. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

81 minutes until kickoff

It’s a perfect evening weather-wise. There’s a slight breeze blowing across the upper decks in The Swamp, but the flags atop the goalposts are still. Shouldn’t be a factor for anything tonight, which is great.

The way the stadium is built, it definitely will retain all the sound. Should be one of the louder atmospheres, as the Gators are honoring Urban Meyer and the 2008 title team this evening.

— Chapman

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

90 minutes before kickoff

The final availability report of the week just dropped.

Safety Peyton Bowen and offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis are both listed as game-time decisions.

— Chapman

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