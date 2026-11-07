Oklahoma-Florida: Live In-Game Observations From the Sooners' First Trip to The Swamp
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GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s contest between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 24 Florida Gators, which marks OU’s first-ever trip to The Swamp. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
81 minutes until kickoff
It’s a perfect evening weather-wise. There’s a slight breeze blowing across the upper decks in The Swamp, but the flags atop the goalposts are still. Shouldn’t be a factor for anything tonight, which is great.
The way the stadium is built, it definitely will retain all the sound. Should be one of the louder atmospheres, as the Gators are honoring Urban Meyer and the 2008 title team this evening.
— Chapman
90 minutes before kickoff
The final availability report of the week just dropped.
Safety Peyton Bowen and offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis are both listed as game-time decisions.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman