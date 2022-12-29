Oklahoma-Florida State Cheez-It Bowl Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

Orlando, FL — Unranked Oklahoma and No. 13-ranked Florida State look to cap the 2022 season off with a win at Camping World Stadium in the Cheez-It Bowl. AllSooners has three reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Thursday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

4:00 p.m

This should come as no surprise, but the Sooners are clearly in hostile territory. Walking around the outside of the stadium to get into the complex, the concourse was flooded with garnet and gold.

Have to imagine the crowd noise will be a test for an OU offensive line playing with three backups.

— RC

