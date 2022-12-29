Oklahoma-Florida State GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Robert Congel

With two new starters at offensive tackle and talent like Jared Verse trying to take down Dillon Gabriel, it’ll be on Congel’s shoulders — not Andrew Raym, who’s sitting out after surgery — to diagnose and communicate the protection schemes for the Oklahoma offensive line. It’s not all on Congel to know what the FSU front is doing, but the process starts with him. He’s been around college football in College Station and Tucson, and now he’s had two seasons in Norman and one full year in Jeff Lebby’s scheme. Congel played 349 snaps this year, per Pro Football Focus, and his pass blocking grade of 69.6 probably needs to pick up if the OU offense wants any shot at scoring the upset.

Ryan Chapman: Drake Stoops

Down both starting offensive tackles and center Andrew Raym, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel may not have much time to operate in the pocket on Thursday. Enter Drake Stoops. After confirming he’ll return to the Sooners next year, Stoops could serve as Gabriel’s safety blanket over the middle against Florida State. Stoops has the ability to hang in and make tough, contested catches, which will be essential in picking up the tough yards necessary to keep the chains moving against a talented Seminole defense.

Josh Callaway: David Ugwoegbu

It's no secret David Ugwoegbu didn't have quite the season he was looking for (which could be said for many players on the Oklahoma defense). This is a chance for him to end his season on a high note and try to use that to catapult himself into a better 2023. The OU defense has its work cut out here against the dynamic Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. Insert Ugwoegbu, who could be tremendously impactful in slowing down his abilities in the QB run game. It isn't all on Ugwoegbu by any means, but if he could provide one of his better games of the year, it would provide a needed lift to this defense. The Sooners need him to deliver a strong performance to hope to keep the Seminoles offense at least relatively in check. We've seen many times what a big bowl game can do to springboard you into the offseason and the following year. Ugwoegbu could really use that with Thursday certainly presenting that opportunity.

Ross Lovelace: Jayden Gibson

Gibson’s name wasn’t called much this season. Oklahoma used different wide receivers on the outside and the talented youngster has developed behind the scenes. The talent is obvious, though, as Gibson was a highly-touted recruit and became a fan favorite with a long touchdown catch in the spring game. With question marks at wide receiver next season, Gibson seems to be in a pretty intriguing spot. In Oklahoma’s pre-bowl depth chart, he was listed on the two-deep which likely means he’s in line for field time. It’s only a matter of time before Gibson is making plays on Saturdays in Jeff Lebby’s offense, but the Cheez-It Bowl provides a unique opportunity to get started a little bit early.