Oklahoma Football Walk-Ons Get Another Major Gift
Danny Stutsman’s gift just keeps on giving.
Oklahoma’s football walk-ons got another major gift on Monday after national restaurant chain Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux matched the OU linebacker’s recent $50,000 donation of his own NIL money to the Sooners’ 18 walk-ons.
OU coach Brent Venables announced the news Monday night on his weekly coaches show.
“What a great gesture on his part,” Venables said. “What a great example he is for not only the guys in locker room, but for people (in) society.”
The restaurant chain then took it one step further as Venables revealed that one walk-on in particular will get an extra benefit.
Linebacker Owen Heinecke — a walk-on from Tulsa and son of former Sooner defensive lineman Corey Heinecke — will be placed on full scholarship.
“How about that?” Venables told Toby Rowland and Teddy Lehman. “He said Heinecke “found out, literally, probably three minutes ago. So yeah, they might carry him off the field.”
Through NIL — Name, Image and Likeness — college athletes can now earn money by lending their name, their image or their likeness to a variety of business ventures.
Heinecke told Sooners On SI last year that the NIL era has changed the lives of the walk-on football player.
Venables also said on “Sooner Sports Talk With Brent Venables” that junior defensive end R Mason Thomas will be named this week’s Bronko Nagurski Award National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Tulane last Saturday, when he closed the fourth quarter with three quarterback sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“We know what R Mason's been capable of,” Venables said. “… So, good for him.”