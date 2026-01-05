Oklahoma Adds Running Back From Transfer Portal, per Report

Oklahoma has reportedly strengthened its running back room.

The Sooners picked up a commitment from former Colorado State running back Lloyd Avant on Monday, Avant's agent told ESPN's Max Olson.

Avant will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Colorado State transfer RB Lloyd Avant has committed to Oklahoma, his rep @agentkobi tells ESPN. https://t.co/rigmFF2qfA — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 5, 2026

Avant rushed for 417 yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries for the Rams in 2025, his only season with the program. The running back also caught 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. His best game for CSU came early in the season, when Avant rushed for 96 yards on only 10 carries in the Rams’ 17-16 loss to UTSA on Sept. 6.

Avant finished the year second in rushing for the Rams behind freshman running back Jalen Dupree. CSU finished the 2025 season 2-10 and last place in the Mountain West.

Before playing at CSU, Avant spent his freshman season at Tulsa. As a true freshman for the Golden Hurricane in 2024, Avant registered 259 yards and a touchdown on 76 carries.

Avant, listed at 5-10 and 210 pounds, hails from Humble, TX. He was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and chose Tulsa over offers from Marshall, Texas State, UCF, Memphis and Louisiana Tech.

Read More Oklahoma Football

Avant will join a running back room that is already young and talented.

True freshman Tory Blaylock led Oklahoma in rushing in 2025 with 480 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries. Sophomore Xavier Robinson ended the year with 421 yards, and he scored four touchdowns in a three-game stretch during SEC play. Oklahoma also signed running backs Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker as part of its 2026 recruiting class.

Running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum entered the transfer portal in December, and Jaydn Ott — who transferred to OU from Cal before the 2025 season — has no eligibility remaining.

Avant is one of five offensive players who will reportedly transfer to Oklahoma, along with offensive linemen Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and E’marion Harris (Arkansas), tight end Hayden Hansen (Florida) and wide receiver Trell Harris (Virginia).

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players that enter the transfer portal are permitted to return to their previous school.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.