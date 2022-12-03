Skip to main content

Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma’s depth on the defensive line just got a little thinner.

Citing “personal reasons,” freshman Alton Tarber announced Friday on Instagram that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday.

In his post, he thanked the OU coaching staff and the OU SOUL Mission for “bringing me in and also treating me like family. Throughout this whole journey, they ere always encouraging no matter the circumstances.

“I appreciate the support form all the OU fans and all the people that (were) hoping to see me lay in these crimson and cream colors.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tarber, a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a 4-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, did not play for the Sooners in 2022.

In all, the 6-2, 305-pound Tarber wasn’t even in Norman for quite one year, having committed to the Sooners on Dec. 14, 2021 — just one week after Brent Venables’ hire.

He chose OU over offers from Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn and others.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Wanya Morris 2
Football

Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris Opts Out of Bowl Game, Declares for NFL Draft

By Josh Callaway
Danny Stutsman INT 4
Football

Oklahoma's Finest: LB Danny Stutsman Compiled Big Numbers on Defense

By John E. Hoover
FB - Kendall Dennis, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Another Oklahoma DB Will Enter Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
12-1-22 Porter Moser (Pre-Villanova)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Jalen Redmond, Blake Shapen, Baylor Bears
Football

Oklahoma DL Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

By Ryan Chapman
Brayden Willis
Football

Oklahoma's Finest: Why TE Brayden Willis Represents the Epitome of 'OUDNA'

By John E. Hoover
FB - Anton Harrison
Football

Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison Declares for NFL Draft

By John E. Hoover
OU Practice - Joshua Eaton
Football

Report: Oklahoma CB Will Enter Transfer Portal

By Josh Callaway