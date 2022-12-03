Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma’s depth on the defensive line just got a little thinner.

Citing “personal reasons,” freshman Alton Tarber announced Friday on Instagram that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday.

In his post, he thanked the OU coaching staff and the OU SOUL Mission for “bringing me in and also treating me like family. Throughout this whole journey, they ere always encouraging no matter the circumstances.

“I appreciate the support form all the OU fans and all the people that (were) hoping to see me lay in these crimson and cream colors.”

Tarber, a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a 4-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, did not play for the Sooners in 2022.

In all, the 6-2, 305-pound Tarber wasn’t even in Norman for quite one year, having committed to the Sooners on Dec. 14, 2021 — just one week after Brent Venables’ hire.

He chose OU over offers from Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn and others.