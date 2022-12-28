Oklahoma-FSU Cheez-It Bowl: Our Picks

John Hoover

Let’s be honest here: Oklahoma’s going to have to play over their heads to go home with a win. That’s certainly possible. Bowl upsets are almost the norm. But the fact is this is a very talented Florida State team, and the Sooners, while relatively healthy, are having to regroup in too many spots. Offensive tackle is a primary concern. Running back depth is almost nonexistant. If OU is going to win this game, they’ll have to do it with a fanatical defensive effort. The Sooners’ four losses by one possession this year stand out, and the defense left plenty of meat on the bone in each one. If the OU defense can play sound football and not allow too many big plays, and if Dillon Gabriel doesn’t get hit too often, maybe the Sooners have a shot.

Final score: Florida State 40, Oklahoma 20

Ryan Chapman

The bowl selection process was not kind to Oklahoma, resulting in a major Cheez-It Bowl mismatch. Florida State is every bit a top 15 opponent, while the Sooners have played inconsistent football all year. Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis may be the most talented runner the OU defense has had to try and contain in the pocket this year, and the ‘Noles boast a ferocious pass rush looking to prey on an Oklahoma offensive line that will start three backups. It’s going to take Dillon Gabriel’s best showing in a Sooner uniform to topple Florida State, and even that may not be enough without running back Eric Gray. The real value of the Cheez-It Bowl will be the extra practices OU held, because all signs point to a one-sided contest in Orlando once the game kicks off.

Final score: Florida State 38, Oklahoma 24

Josh Callaway

The odds are severely stacked against Oklahoma in this game. The Sooners are missing several key players due to opt-outs, whereas Florida State is in pretty good shape in that area. OU is coming off of a disappointing 6-6 season, FSU is riding high with momentum at 9-3 and a six-game winning streak to close the year. Norman is half a country away while the Seminoles come from within the state and thus will likely have a heavy crowd advantage. With all that in mind, there just isn't much of a reason to think Oklahoma can pull this off. The Sooners will play with emotion and with great effort, and keep this thing reasonable. But in the end, the OU offense just won't be the same without multiple offensive line starters as well as running back Eric Gray. Defensively, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis seems primed for a big day with his dual-threat ability which we saw give the Sooners nightmares time and time again this season. Oklahoma will hang around throughout the evening in Orlando, but at the end of the day, the Seminoles' depth advantage ends up being too much as they win by double digits.

Final score: Florida State 41, Oklahoma 31

Ross Lovelace

Florida State is a veteran team that’s been impressive all season long. A veteran quarterback and an offense with a strong rushing attack is a perfect recipe for success, and the Seminoles check all the boxes. On the other hand, Oklahoma has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country. Every game seems to be completely different from the last, making this team so hard to predict. Jovantae Barnes and Oklahoma’s rushing attack will need to get busy in the first half for the Sooners to have a chance. OU’s offense is clearly at its best when playing a balanced brand of football, and if the Sooners have to exclusively air it out, it could get dicey. I have Florida State’s consistency winning out here, as the Seminoles want to capitalize on a successful all around season.

Final score: Florida State 41, Oklahoma 20