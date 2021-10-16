Oklahoma GameDay: X-Factors

The SI Sooners staff predicts what facets of the game will be the X-Factors when OU and TCU face off Saturday evening.

The TCU Horned Frogs enter Norman as the Sooners are expected to make a big change at quarterback. Ahead of the contest, the SI Sooners staff takes a look at the key matchups that could tilt the matchup in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

John Hoover: Bring the Heat

In the past year, a span of 14 consecutive wins, Oklahoma has 50 quarterback sacks (first in the nation), 107 tackles for loss (7.6 per game for a total of 460 yards), 18 interceptions (sixth nationally) and at least one takeaway in 13 games (OU is plus-13 in turnover margin). The Sooner defense, however, struggled in its last two games, giving up 420 yards and 31 points to Kansas State and 516 yards and 48 points to Texas. Big plays by the defense haven’t been quite as prevalent. Recapturing that aggressive mindset and productivity against TCU (and projecting it over the second half of the season) can help deliver exactly what this fan base has been starved for for two decades: a championship.

Ryan Chapman: Moving IT to DT

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners bottled up talented running back Bijan Robinson in the second half. While momentum during the fourth quarter especially was in OU's corner, a lot of Oklahoma's defensive success came after defensive end Isaiah Thomas slid over to defensive tackle. If Jalen Redmond is unable to anchor the defensive line in the middle, Alex Grinch again needs to move Thomas to the interior to help wreak havoc and ensure there's plenty of penetration in the TCU offensive line from the opening kick. Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans is another explosive playmaker, and the Sooners need to hit him early in often in the backfield to keep Evans from ever taking off in Norman.

Josh Callaway: The Crowd

A big part of what made last weekend’s Red River Showdown so memorable was just how electric the crowd was from start to finish. Many have maligned the Oklahoma fans for not being engaged all game long and, generally speaking, not creating that unbelievable atmosphere that a program like OU should be able to have every single weekend. So many people have talked about how fantastic the energy was last Saturday, so that momentum has a big chance to carry over into this game and have a severe impact on TCU’s play. If, and when, Caleb Williams is announced in the starting lineup, it should send the crowd into a frenzy that should continue from beginning to end.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.