Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL

Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.

Oklahoma has received another 2023 verbal commitment from a semi-local high school talent.

Drew Batt, an offensive lineman from Turpin, OK, announced his pledge to the Sooners on Wednesday via Twitter.

Batt is listed on his Hudl page at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. He visited OU last weekend. 

Playing 8-man football at Turpin — four hours northwest in the Oklahoma Panhandle — Batt played a variety of positions, including center, noseguard, defensive end and offensive tackle.

He’ll be a preferred walk-on at OU and is projected to play offensive tackle.

