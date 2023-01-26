Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
Oklahoma has received another 2023 verbal commitment from a semi-local high school talent.
Drew Batt, an offensive lineman from Turpin, OK, announced his pledge to the Sooners on Wednesday via Twitter.
Batt is listed on his Hudl page at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. He visited OU last weekend.
Playing 8-man football at Turpin — four hours northwest in the Oklahoma Panhandle — Batt played a variety of positions, including center, noseguard, defensive end and offensive tackle.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
He’ll be a preferred walk-on at OU and is projected to play offensive tackle.