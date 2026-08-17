Oklahoma Gets Good News on Injured Center Jake Maikkula
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Oklahoma got just a little bit of good news Monday regarding starting center Jake Maikkula.
Maikkula, who started 10 games for the Sooners last year after transferring from Stanford, sustained a knee injury during the second half of Saturday’s full-contact scrimmage.
Maikkula was “rolled up on” by teammates from behind. Many feared that the injury could be season-ending.
But after undergoing an MRI on the knee, results Monday afternoon have come back with a more encouraging diagnosis: a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL). That's according to a Sooners On SI source close to the athletic department.
It is now expected that Maikkula will be out of action for 4-6 weeks from Saturday. On the calendar, that puts him on schedule to be healthy enough to play against Texas on Oct. 10, and possibly even for Georgia own Sept. 26.
If Maikkula were to heal ahead of schedule, there could be an outside chance he could even return for the Sooners’ big road test at Michigan on Sept. 12.
That game at the Big House in Ann Arbor is exactly four weeks out from Maikkula’s injury.
Maikkula, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound senior from Sedalia, CO, played in 11 games last year as the Sooners marched to the College Football Playoff. He started 16 games at guard and center for the Cardinal in 2023 and 2024.
He transferred to OU after spring practice last year during the second transfer portal window and immediately began to impact the roster.
Maikkula has been viewed by coaches and NFL insiders as a player who projects to have a strong chance of playing at the next level.
“Jake Maikkula didn’t even show up on campus last year until June,” Nagy said on The Franchise Morning Show at SEC Media Days. “Didn’t know the offense. Didn’t know the guys around him. He looked incredible this spring. He’s gonna be one of the top centers drafted.”
Maikkula stepped in immediately and filled the shoes of then-senior Troy Everett when Everett went down with an injury in Week 1.
He’s one of four returning starters on the offensive line this season, which was viewed as a potential strength for an offense trying to ignite in year two under offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will likely sort through several options to replace Maikkula in the interim.
Senior Caleb Nitta, a 6-2, 302-pound transfer from Western Kentucky, is likely first up. But true freshman Noah Best, at 6-4 and 319, has received rave reviews from teammates and coaches during his first training camp. And Bedenbaugh has also discussed right guard Ryan Fodje being next in line at center next year.
After Nitta missed time in spring practice with an injury, Best is the surprise of that group.
“He's incredible,” Maikkula said at OU Media Day on Aug. 4. “He's going to be a really good player for OU in years to come.”
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John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover