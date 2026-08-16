Oklahoma OL Heath Ozaeta has Been a 'Great Leader' for Sooners' Young Linemen

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line has much more of a foundation built than it did leading up to the 2025 season.

The Sooners have plenty of depth in the room between tackle Michael Fasusi and guards Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis, all of whom are expected to play major roles in 2026. OU also added Arkansas transfer E'Marion Harris from the portal, and it retained center Jake Maikkula after his impressive first season in Norman last year.

A somewhat forgotten piece on the line? Heath Ozaeta.

Standing 6-5 and weighing 315 pounds, Ozaeta is entering his fourth year at OU.

Ozaeta was thrown into the fire early into his time at Oklahoma, as he played 630 offensive snaps in 2024, his redshirt freshman year. The Sooners — particularly their offense — struggled that season, finishing 6-7 overall. OU started nine different offensive line combinations in its first nine games of 2024.

Despite his youth and Oklahoma’s all-around inconsistency that year, Ozaeta stayed afloat. He finished the year with a 57.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and also boasted an impressive 67.9 pass-blocking grade.

Ozaeta’s snap count dropped to 398 last year, but he was still an important piece on the line. He started each of OU’s first seven games at left guard, and his pass-blocking grade improved to 68.

As Ozaeta’s role decreased late in the 2025 season, the three youngsters on the line — Fasusi, Fodje and Pierre-Louis — really emerged.

Even so, Ozaeta never stopped leading his younger teammates, per Fodje.

“He’s been a great leader for the offensive line,” Fodje said. “Been the leader in the meetings and telling the younger guys on how to operate. He’s been helping everybody move along.”

Just two years ago, the Sooners didn’t feel confident trotting out anyone to start on the offensive line. Now, there are eight or nine players who could realistically start — and perform well — in 2026.

Fodje, Pierre-Louis and Ozaeta have the best chances to start at offensive guard in Week 1.

Considering Fodje and Pierre-Louis started at those spots in each of the last two games of 2025, it seems most likely that they’ll be the starters in the opener.

But Fodje believes that Ozaeta is still in the mix for first-team reps, thanks to his competitive mindset and work ethic.

“Me and him, we work every day,” Fodje said. “But at the same time, we’re just trying to get the best five out there. Just working every day, working with each other and helping each other. It’s been incredible.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.