Local QB Ben Harris pledges to Oklahoma

Harris quarterbacked Carl Albert to a 52-2 record and four consecutive Class 5A State Championships and will join the Sooners as a preferred walk-on

For the second time in one day, Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from a quarterback.

Ben Harris, who led Carl Albert High School to its fifth straight Class 5A Oklahoma State Championship, announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he was committing to OU as a preferred walk-on.

Harris has quarterbacked the Titans’ last four state title teams and compiled a 52-2 record as the starter.

As a senior, Harris completed 67.3 percent of his passes (169-of-251) for 2,215 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 571 yards and five TDs.

Harris has put up solid numbers at Carl Albert since his freshman season. In 2017, he threw for 2,766 yards and 35 touchdowns (four interceptions), in 2018 he threw for 2,361 yards and 20 TDs (six INTs), and in 2019 he threw for 2,101 yards and 16 TDs (three INTs).

Ben Harris Photo: Mark Loken Photography (used with permission)

He also punted three years for the Titans.

Harris told SI Sooners he was eager to learn the college game from one of the game's most innovative offensive minds.

"My goal is to become a scholarship guy," Harris said. "I couldn’t be happier to be under Lincoln Riley. He is the best in the business, the quarterback whisperer, and I couldn’t be happier that he has interest in me."

Harris isn’t ranked by either Rivals or 247 Sports but has received Division II offers and got some Division I looks earlier in his career, including from Iowa State.

Harris’ pledge comes a day after Penn State freshman Micah Bowens announced he would be coming to OU via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With 2020 starter Spencer Rattler back and SI All-American Caleb Williams starting class next week, OU now expects to have at least five quarterbacks on the roster in 2021, including returning senior and former walk-on Tanner Schafer.

The 6-foot-1 1/2, 205-pound Harris also plays baseball for the Titans.