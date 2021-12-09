Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Hands Out Scholarship Offer to 2022 Quarterback

    Jeff Lebby made his first offer at Oklahoma, connecting with 2022 quarterback Nick Evers.
    Author:

    Brent Venables and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have hit the ground running.

    On the same day he was reported to have accepted the job of offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Lebby handed out his first scholarship offer.

    The Sooners offered 2022 quarterback Nick Evers, who recently decommitted from Florida.

    Hailing from Flower Mound, TX, Evers was rated the No. 65-overall prospect in the class of 2022 in Sports Illustrated All-American’s preseason SI99. Overall, Evers was ranked as the No. 8 quarterback entering the season.

    Evers stands 6-foot-3, and uses his 190-pound frame to generate plenty of torque to fire the football into tight windows.

    Read More

    He’s touted as a savvy quarterback who can pick apart defenses, moving the offense down the field efficiently.

    Landing Evers would be a big get for Lebby and the Sooners, as the future of the quarterback position is up in the air until Caleb Williams makes a decision on whether to return to Norman next season or not.

    Singing day is rapidly approaching on Dec. 15, so OU will have to work overtime to get Evers on campus to visit with the staff. 

