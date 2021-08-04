Oklahoma Home Opener Against Western Carolina Set for PPV Sept. 11

Sports Illustrated home
The Sooners will host the Catamounts at 6 p.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
With the season set to kick off exactly one month from Wednesday, the final piece to Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule has fallen into place.

The Sooners’ home opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and will be broadcast on pay-per-view, Cox announced on Wednesday.

The game will be produced by Bally Sports Southwest and made available to Cox Communications customers at the price of $39.95. A pregame show will begin the coverage at 5 p.m.

Oklahoma has traditionally had an early season nonconference matchup set on PPV. In 2020, the Sooners’ season opener against Missouri State was under these same circumstances.

Spencer Rattler

This game comes on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and will be commemorated as such with special festivities along with OU’s unique “Stripe the Stadium” concept.

Stripe the Stadium

Oklahoma opens the 2021 season the week before at Tulane on Sept. 4. 

